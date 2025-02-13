Ariana Grande Reportedly Offered These 3 New Movies—And 1 Sounds Like it Could Be Her Next Hit
If she wasn’t already, the success of Wicked has undoubtedly made Ariana Grande an in-demand actress. The Grammy Award-winning singer, who has been dominating the pop charts for over a decade, stars in the supporting role of Glinda in Jon M. Chu’s acclaimed adaptation, for which she received multiple award nominations—including an Oscar nom. The first film of the two-parter was released in November 2024 and became the highest-grossing musical film adaptation of all time.
Ahead of the release of the second film, Wicked: For Good, later this year, all eyes are on Grande to see what project she picks next. Especially because the 31-year-old has made it clear she wants to focus on acting over music right now. In her latest feature with The Hollywood Reporter, in which the “We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” singer discussed her preparations to play such a beloved Broadway character along with the film’s success, she also looked ahead to the future.
“I think [the experience of Wicked] makes you hungry for something different,” Grande shared, without divulging details about what that next thing is. That said, the publication did drop a few reveals on what they’ve heard. According to THR, the Florida native has allegedly been offered a disaster wedding comedy, a sequel to Spaceballs and a “female detective romp set in a Housewives-style reality show.”
Ariana Grande and Jennifer Lawrence starring together would be a dream
The latter of the three sounds particularly interesting, especially when users on X started noticing similarities between that description and a film that’s already been announced. As pointed out by @FilmUpdates, that sounds like it could be The Wives starring Jennifer Lawrence, co-produced by A24 and Apple. The upcoming murder mystery film, first reported on in June 2024, is believed to take “inspiration from the Real Housewives reality franchise”—though further plot details are being kept under wraps.
Lawrence will also serve as a producer on The Wives, from a script written by Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley. A director hasn’t been reported yet.
There’s no doubt a movie starring Lawrence and Grande would bring in audiences, and the two already worked together—though briefly—during filming for Netflix’s Don’t Look Up. Find a great director and it would be a no-brainer hit.
But even though Grande is reportedly getting multiple offers, it’s said she’s “yet to engage on any of it.”
“Well, I can neither confirm nor deny, but I’m blushing,” Grande told THR. “I just think it’s such an important thing to stay connected to that guttural creative thing in my heart and my chest that wants to give itself over to something that screams at me and says, ‘Oh, that’s a really cool challenge.’ I have a thing, and when it goes off, I know.”
Whatever Grande does next, we know it’ll be great—though we’ll be not-so-secretly hoping it’ll be something as fun as The Wives.