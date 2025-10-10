Athlos NYC Returns for Year 2 With SI Swimsuit Models at the Helm and on the Stage
All eyes are on Athlos NYC. The two-day women’s-only track and field event made its return to the Empire State a year after its 2024 debut at Icahn Stadium, and kick-started its festivities last night in Times Square. The action will resume today, Oct. 10, back where it started on Randall’s Island at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Last night, the league touched down in the epicenter of the Big Apple for She Jumps Times Square—a history-making (and totally free) long-jump spectacle event, spearheaded by the event’s reigning Olympic gold medalist, Tara Davis-Woodhall. A total of six long jumpers showed off their skill sets, which commanded a buzzing crowd before today’s itinerary.
This evening at Icahn Stadium, doors will open for attendees at 5 p.m. ET, roughly one and a half hours before its opening ceremony. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Sha’Carri Richardson will both be on-site for meet and greets, and the competition will commence with the 100-meter hurdles.
View the full lineup of events here.
Like its inaugural stint in NYC, the event will also host another Grammy Award-winning artist (and SI Swimsuit cover model) to round out the night. Following Megan Thee Stallion’s 2024 stint, Ciara will take the stage tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET.
And Ciara won’t be the only SI Swimsuit model in attendance. One of Athlos’s initial adviser-owners, Gabby Thomas, will be on location to support the league and its athletes. She prefaced the event with an interview with Abby Wombach, Billie Jean King and Julie Foudy on the Welcome to the Party podcast earlier this week.
“We’re trying to create this more sustainable athlete-centered team-based league,” Thomas told the trio on the inception of Athlos. She also disclosed why the organization—which was founded by Alexis Ohanian, husband of three-time SI Swimsuit model Serena Williams—is a pressing need for track athletes.
“It’s hard to make a living [off the sport alone] ... you can’t just be one of the best, you have to be the best of the best. And even then, your money is primarily [made by] outside brands and sponsors. You’re not making it actually on track,” the three-time Olympic gold medalist continued. “Athlos is really working to change that.”
Front Office Sports reported that winners from the 2024 event received a $60,000 prize, with $250,000 on the line for any contestant who achieves a World Record feat during the competition. The outlet elaborated that this year, Athlos will continue to follow the same model.
It’s also not too late to secure your spot for Friday evening’s event! Click here for tickets.