Australian Track Star Michelle Jenneke Shares Promising Update Following Olympics Injury
Michelle Jenneke’s second Olympic games didn’t end the way she expected. During the first round of the 100-meter hurdles—her signature event—she ruptured her hamstring, causing her to fall to the track mid-race.
After assessing the damage with trainers, the Australian track athlete decided to race in the repechage round, a new addition to the Olympic track competition that gives athletes in certain events a second chance at qualifying for the finals. But with the injury, she wasn’t able to pull out a qualifying time.
Now, back home in Australia, the 31-year-old has revealed the severity of the injury. “Surgery tomorrow to attach that pesky hamstring back on to the bone,” she shared in an Instagram post on Aug. 19.
Despite needing surgery to repair her injured leg, Jenneke remains in good spirits. “The journey back starts now,” she declared in the caption of her post.
She has every reason to feel both positive and proud, too. In an impressive show of determination, the two-time Olympian ran the repechage round despite her injury. Though Jenneke didn’t get the podium finish she was looking for, her perseverance gave her every reason to leave the Paris Games feeling positive and looking forward to the next race.
With the World Athletic Championships taking place in Tokyo next September, Jenneke will undoubtedly hope to recover in time to prepare, qualify for and compete in what would be her sixth appearance at the international event.