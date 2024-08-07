Hurdler Michelle Jenneke Shows Determination at Paris Games, Gets Second Chance at Competing in Event Finals
Today was not Michelle Jenneke’s day. Early in the morning on Aug. 7, the Australian hurdler suffered a big fall in the first round of her signature event, the 100-meter hurdles. But she showed her characteristic determination after the mishap, getting back on her feet and finishing the race for a chance at redemption in the repechage tomorrow.
A new addition to the Olympic games, repechage rounds give athletes in specific track events another chance at qualifying for the finals of their event. For the 100-meter hurdles, the repechage round will take place tomorrow, Aug. 8, at 4:35 a.m. ET. The top two finishers in each heat will qualify through to the final on Aug. 10.
Jenneke hopes to be among them. In interview with Nine’s Wide World of Sports, she attributed the fall in round one to a “pop in my lead leg down towards my knee” that caused her to “[lose] all power.” But, after having it checked out, it appears that the 31-year-old didn’t sustain a serious injury. Most importantly, according to her Instagram story, she is staying “positive and smiling” following the tumble and looking forward to racing tomorrow.
“She still has some dancing left to do!” Doyle Managament Group, which represents the athlete, wrote on Instagram. “Despite the heats not going as planned, Michelle Jenneke finished the race with determination. Staying positive and pushing through a tumble, she will compete again in the repechage round tomorrow! Stay tuned for her fierce comeback!”
Tune in early tomorrow morning to watch the Australia native in her redemption race.