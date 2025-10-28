Swimsuit

3 Awe-Inspiring Moments From Kamie Crawford That We’ll Always Come Back To

The three-time SI Swimsuit model rang in her 33rd birthday on Saturday, Oct. 25.

Bailey Colon

Kamie Crawford
Kamie Crawford / John Nacion/Getty Images

Over the weekend, on Oct. 25, Kamie Crawford turned 33; and although it has only been roughly 48 hours since then, the three-time SI Swimsuit model has so-far declared that the age “is already [her] favorite.”

As the saying goes, good things come in threes, and Crawford’s tenure at the magazine is further proof. Starting with the model’s 2022 debut in St. Croix, Crawford went on a consecutive three-year stint in the fold and made stops in Dominica and Belize in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by JMP The Label
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by JMP The Label / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

So, as she welcomes her 33rd year, we’re highlighting three sentiments from Crawford that have stayed near and dear to our own hearts—paired with some of our favorite frames from the newly-engaged powerhouse’s trio of SI Swimsuit photo shoots.

On perseverance

Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by Natalia Fedner. Bracelet by Cartier.
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by Natalia Fedner. Bracelet by Cartier. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Aligned with the announcement of Crawford’s 2022 rookie campaign in the fold, she issued the sentiment below. Roughly three months later, her first brand feature, captured by Derek Kettela, hit newsstands and she was one of three models with a feature on the island (alongside Camille Kostek and Katrina Scott).

Kamie Crawford
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by NORMAILLOT. Earrings by Eklexic. Bracelet by Cartier. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

“I’ve always been very opinionated, but it took a while for me to realize that my opinion mattered and that it holds value,” Crawford told SI Swimsuit. “As a Black woman with a platform, I feel like I have a responsibility to use my voice and be active in my pursuit of social and political change. I want my future children to be able to live in a safe world that honors and values their existence; that is definitely worth fighting for.

On self-doubt

Kamie Crawford
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominica. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. Body chain by Dauphinette. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The former Catfish: The TV Show cohost stepped onto set with our team again in Dominica for her sophomore stint. Prefacing the release of the magazine’s May issue, she disclosed just how she harnesses her own confidence—which seems to radiate through her SI Swimsuit images.

Kamie Crawford was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominica. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear.
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominica. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Sometimes I literally tell myself, ‘Stop.’ It sounds so easy and cliche but while we can be our own biggest bully, we can also try to become our own biggest hero,” Crawford stated. “I remind myself that I’m doing my absolute best and about how far I’ve come and that this is just a moment and it will pass.

On patience

Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Los Angeles Apparel. Shirt by Santa Brands.
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Los Angeles Apparel. Shirt by Santa Brands. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Before Crawford hit the sands of Belize for her most-recent SI Swimsuit shoot in 2024, the Fordham University graduate reflected on her own journey, both in the fold and beyond. She joined Hailey ClausonPadma LakshmiYumi Nu and Duckie Thot for a reflective moment with the brand, where she offered these words of wisdom.

Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit top by Hunza G. Bodysuit by Jacquemus.
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit top by Hunza G. Bodysuit by Jacquemus. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Being a woman who feels strong and beautiful in her own skin comes with time,” Crawford stated.

