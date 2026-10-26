Azzi Fudd Is Bringing Fans Behind the Scenes of Her SI Swimsuit 2027 Debut

On Wednesday, Oct. 21, SI Swimsuit unveiled the first group of models added to the 2027 issue roster. The dynamic list included returning SI Swimsuit stars Brooks Nader, Claire Kittle, Gabi Moura, Jena Sims, Kamie Crawford, Meredith Mickelson, Nicole Williams English, Tunde Oyeneyin and XANDRA, as well as newcomers Charley Hull and Azzi Fudd.

Over the last week, these models have also shared behind-the-scenes sneak peeks at their time spent shooting on location in stunning Spain—specifically Mallorca and Ibiza—on social media. Fudd was among them, announcing her exciting inclusion in the annual issue with a playful video.

For those unfamiliar, Fudd is a WNBA superstar in every sense. A guard for the Dallas Wings, the player was selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 WNBA draft after an impressive collegiate career at the University of Connecticut. She also made history this summer shortly after joining the league, becoming the first rookie in the WNBA to win the All-Star Three-Point Contest.

In the Instagram clip, Fudd revealed she’d previously teased the news during a chat on her Fudd Around And Find Out podcast, telling co-host Ashanti Plummer she was jetting off “somewhere really cool” but that she “can’t talk about yet.” That all changed last week, however, and the basketball sensation celebrated by showing off several clips from set, including a behind-the-scenes look at her gorgeous seaside wardrobe. She playfully captioned the video, “Did a thing 👀💅🏽✨.”

Needless to say, the exciting news was absolutely model-approved, with several of Fudd’s SI Swimsuit family members flooding the comments with support. “Slayed !!!” fellow Spain 2027 model Sims proclaimed, while 2025 SI Swimsuit cover star Lauren Chan simply added, “OMGGGGG.”

Of course, SI Swimsuit stars weren’t the only ones over the moon for the player. Many fans, fellow athletes and famous friends also delighted in the announcement, all agreeing that SI Swimsuit 2027 can’t hit newsstands soon enough.

“Ohhhmg! She’s about to break the internet when this drops!!! 🤯,” one user declared. “Hell yeah, Fudd!👏🏽❤️.”

“What the Fudd of the Year!😮‍💨,” another fan quipped.

“Respectfully, we’re going to need a sneak peek of those pictures 🫣,” a commenter coyly requested.

With her 2027 SI Swimsuit debut, Fudd joins a long, proud lineup of WNBA stars featured in the annual issue. In the last few years alone, Napheesa Collier and Sophie Cunningham sparkled on the Fort Myers, Fla., shoreline for their dazzling 2026 debuts. Then, in 2025, Cameron Brink repped the league in Boca Raton, and two years earlier, Angel Reese took our breath away in sunny Los Angeles.

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