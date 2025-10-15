Barbara Palvin Teases Return to Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Glam Bodysuit
Before hitting the runway tonight, Oct. 15, for the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City, Barbara Palvin showed off a super cozy and sophisticatedly chic ensemble in the Big Apple to her Instagram followers on Tuesday.
In a carousel of four candid snaps, the Hungarian model, who has been associated with the apparel label for over a decade, displayed an all-black look, which was contrasted by an oversized ivory faux fur coat.
To break down Palvin’s entire outfit, the 32-year-old paired an off-the-shoulder sparkly bodysuit featuring a plunging neckline with sheer black tights, a leather handbag and matching black boots of a similar fabric. She wore her hair in loose waves tucked into her warm jacket and seemed to opt out of any jewelry or added accessories.
“will i be wearing more or less on the [Victoria's Secret] runway tomorrow?! tune in to find out 🤫,” the model cheekily penned for the post’s caption. It has been less than 24 hours since she shared the handful of frames to her 20.5 million followers, yet it has already garnered almost a quarter of a million likes.
All eyes will be on Palvin—who graced the pages of SI Swimsuit for four consecutive years in the late 2010s between 2016 and 2019—after the model’s spot on the roster was confirmed by Victoria’s Secret earlier this week on Instagram, and commenters enthusiastically cheered over her return.
“GOOD TO SEE BARBARA BACK, YAYY!” One fan wrote, accompanied by a pair of emojis. “MY IDOL 🔥🔥🔥,” another user proudly scribed. Palvin most recently walked the runway exactly a year ago today, when the runway show returned following a six-year pause.
“I’m excited to see the incredible creativity and energy that the show always brings,” the model told the label at the time. “The production, the outfits and the atmosphere are unmatched, and I can’t wait to feel that magic again.”
Palvin’s fellow SI Swimsuit models were also active in the post’s comment section, as Ashley Graham gushed, “My girl!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” and Josephine Skriver added a trio of heart-eyed emojis.
She will join even more SI Swimsuit family members tonight —including Gigi Hadid, Lily Aldridge, Yumi Nu, Angel Reese, Suni Lee, Emily Ratajkowski and Graham —when the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show premieres at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video. The event will also be streaming on a trio of social media platforms: Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.