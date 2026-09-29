Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse Welcome Their First Child, and Fans Can’t Get Enough of Her Name

Congratulations to SI Swimsuit model Barbara Palvin and her husband, actor Cole Sprouse! The two just welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Sylvie. While the 32-year-old model announced the exciting news with an Instagram post on Monday, Sept. 28, the Riverdale actor revealed his daughter’s name on a new episode of the Wildmen Podcast, released earlier today.

In her Instagram snapshot, the 2016 SI Swimsuit Issue rookie of the year and Sprouse were photographed from behind as they cradled their baby girl together. While mom and dad wore Los Angeles Dodgers jerseys, their baby girl was clad in a teeny-tiny one of her own. The family of three stood in front of a television as the Dodgers played in the background.

“We took Labor Day literally this year 👼🏻,” Palvin noted, indicating that she gave birth on Monday, Sept. 7. Her major family news has racked up more than 3.1 million likes and tons of comments from friends and fans alike.

“Omg🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹 congratulations ❤️,” fellow model Sara Sampaio gushed in the comments.

“This baby won the genetic lottery 😍,” one person quipped.

“Our day just got a whole lot better 🥹🤍 Congratulations!” the official Victoria’s Secret account wrote. Palvin earned her angel wings with the lingerie brand back in 2019 and most recently walked in the brand’s fashion show in 2025.

“omg congrats!! 🥹🎉,” Sprouse’s Riverdale costar Camila Mendes added.

Following the news, plenty of outlets have reported on the birth of baby Sylvie, with fans noting much they adore the baby’s name. “Sylvie Sprouse sounds so perfect❤️,” one person commented on People’s Instagram post of the news, while another chimed “What a beautiful name ❤️.”

Meanwhile, in addition to revealing his daughter’s name on his podcast episode, Sprouse opened up about how life has already changed in the best way possible since becoming a dad. “There’s moments when I look at Sylvie, and I’m like, ‘This is the coolest thing ever,’ and she’s looking at me, and her eyes are opening,” he shared. “She’s got like a small wake window during the day, and she’s like looking at me, and she smiles or something, and it’s the cutest thing. My heart like jumps out of [my] chest.”

He jokingly continued, “But like 90% of the time right now, it’s like having a baby pet monkey. It is having a pet monkey because she is chirping and making noises and ... it’s [like] having a really poopy little animal.”

We wish nothing but the very best for Palvin and Sprouse as they enter new parenthood!

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