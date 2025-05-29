These Beachy SI Swimsuit Throwbacks of Olivia Brower Are the Vibe You Need Today
We’re only days from June, meaning most of the country should be getting some much-needed warmth and sunshine right about now. But for those on the East Coast, we’ve been dealt some disappointing weather as of late, as it seems the “April showers” came about a month late this year. If you’re also looking forward to beach weather, allow these gorgeous Olivia Brower photos to transport you to warmer days.
The model and content creator posed for SI Swimsuit twice, making her debut in 2019 in the gorgeous Great Exuma, Bahamas, and running it back a year later for her sophomore shoot in Scrub Island, BVI. Though both photo shoots were undeniably stunning, we’re feeling nostalgic for her second feature as it reminds us that beach days are, eventually, coming.
The California native began modeling as a teenager and has proven her talent in front of the camera, working with big names such as Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam, Intimissimi, Aerie, Garage Clothing and Tropic Of C.
Posing in a variety of different colors on the tropical beach of Scrub Island, Brower was totally angelic as she basked in the sunlight, making us all the more envious of the warm weather she experienced. Like many SI Swimsuit models, the opportunity to be featured in the magazine was something she manifested, working hard to reach her goal over the years.
“We all set intentions for ourselves in our careers, and Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] has been one of mine. It feels surreal to watch my dreams manifest into reality,” she said in 2019. “I hope that I may be an inspiration to all women and instill in them that whatever their path and goals may be, they can achieve anything they truly desire.”
While on location for her 2020 shoot, Brower also went scuba diving for the first time, fully taking advantage of all the Caribbean destination had to offer. “I think all of those pilates and yoga classes will really help me out today,” she said ahead of the activity. “I’m completely fascinated by fish, so this is something I looked forward to for a really long time.”
“I’m just so honored and just filled with so much gratitude to be invited back,” Brower told Fox News after the 2020 magazine was released. “This year, we shot in the Scrub Island in the British Virgin Islands, a really beautiful place and truly unique. So it was the perfect backdrop.”
The now-28-year-old continues to model, currently with the agency JAG Models, and keeps her Instagram feed updated with her latest adventures and modeling gigs.