Before Her 2025 SI Swim Shoot in Bermuda, Brooks Nader Was a Summer Dream in Mexico
Brooks Nader is always a vision to witness whenever she poses for the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. This can certainly be seen in her Mexico photo shoot with photographer Yu Tsai for the 2024 magazine, as she made readers do a double take with her expert poses and fabulous swimwear.
An undeniably gorgeous model and content creator, Nader made sure she brought all her very best poses to Mexico last year. Her confidence practically oozes out of each and every photo, which is just a testament to just how much she thrives when working with the magazine What’s more, in wearing swimsuits that made her feel bold and beautiful, it’s no wonder she felt right at home with this shoot.
The Louisiana native returns to the fold for the 2025 magazine, out this May, so we’re counting down the days by reminiscing on last year’s issue. In addition to her solo shoot in Mexico, she also posed for the special “Legends” shoot alongside 26 other brand icons in celebration of the 60th anniversary.
Some of the very best swimsuits the Dancing With the Stars alum wore in Mexico included a cut-out bikini set from INDAH, a multi-color ensemble from Akoiaswim and a bead-filled suit from Island Swim. These swimsuits accentuated every aspect of Nader’s toned physique. Take a look at some of our favorite pics:
While these three bathing suits above are complete head-turners, the one that stands out the most has to be the dark brown two-piece ensemble from Maygel Coronel.
This swimsuit, seen below, is an easy favorite for the simple fact that it complements everything about Nader from her head to her toe. Not to mention the fact that the hue matches the overall theme of the shoot, leaning into a super sultry vibe with brown and neutral colors.
From the shape of the suit and the knotted strings to the fact that the item hugs Nader in all of the right places, this is no doubt a show-stopping look. And speaking of show-stopping, make sure to check out her first official image from her recent Bermuda shoot below, where she posed for Ben Watts. Rocking a metallic two-piece from Norma Kamali, she looked amazing while being photographed in a cave. Her full gallery of images for the 2025 magazine will be released this May.
She’s taken breaths away before and she’ll undoubtedly do it again. See behind the scenes peeks from her Bermuda shoot here, and her full gallery of pics from Mexico here.