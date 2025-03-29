Brooks Nader Is a Total Angel in These New Gorgeous, Fierce Behind the Scenes SI Swimsuit Pics
SI Swimsuit legend Brooks Nader is an undeniable bombshell. The magazine discovered the talented model and content creator through the second-ever open casting call, which she won in 2019. In her years with the brand since, she’s traveled to some of the most beautiful locations across the globe, bringing her infectious positive energy and admirable dedication to every single shoot. In 2024, she was initiated into the class of SI Swimsuit Legends, posing alongside 26 other icons in celebration of the 60th anniversary, a moment she called “surreal.”
The countdown is now on until the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue releases in May, and of course, we can expect Nader to appear on the pages once more. She just wrapped up her shoot for the upcoming magazine earlier this month in Bermuda, where she posed in a series of feminine, stunning swimsuits for Ben Watts’s lens. From the beach to a cave, this 28-year-old commanded attention with her latest shoot.
The first official image is out and we can’t get over how drop-dead gorgeous she looks, flaunting her toned and tanned figure along with her beautiful face card. Though we won’t be sharing any other official photos from set until the magazine releases this spring, we do have a collection of behind the scenes sneak peeks that are sure to hold readers over until then. Proving she’s a total angelic force once again, Nader brought the most wonderful energy to her shoot.
But don’t just take our word for it:
An all-white swimsuit looks fabulous on Nader’s sun-kissed skin.
Marking her seventh year with SI Swimsuit, she certainly knows how to strike a great pose.
Nothing but smiles during makeup touch-ups in between takes.
Getting ready for her SI Swimsuit interview, Nader was positively glowing.
Out on a new location in Bermuda, Nader posed in a cave for an unforgettable shot—and looked great in between takes.
After getting her hair and makeup done, the 2023 SI Swimsuit cover girl was more than ready to start the shoot.
While on set, the Dancing With the Stars alum discussed her career journey so far—which has also included partnerships with big-name brands like Samsung, Victoria’s Secret and Smirnoff and a recent collaboration with Hudson Jeans—saying, “I believed I could, so I did.”
Stay tuned for Nader’s full gallery of pics from Bermuda when the magazine releases, and in the meantime, keep checking our 2025 reveals page for more sneak peeks from the incredible photo shoots featured in this year’s issue.