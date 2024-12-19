Swimsuit

Berkleigh Wright’s 4 Holiday Book Club Picks Are Seasonal Standouts

The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie shares her December reads with us.

Cara O’Bleness

Berkleigh Wright’s December book club picks
Berkleigh Wright’s December book club picks / Amazon

There’s no better time than the holiday season to curl up with a good book. While the snow falls outside, grab your favorite blanket, a mug of hot cocoa and get lost in another world with your nose in a paperback.

And when it comes to finding a great read, we can always rely on 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Berkleigh Wright for excellent recommendations. The model and technical account manager is also a vlogger, whose Bookin’ It With Berk series on social media is a great resource for finding your newest read.

We recently chatted with the 2023 Swim Search co-winner about her holiday book picks, and there’s a little something for everyone on Wright’s list this month.

Wright’s current read

The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year by Ally Carter, $22.49 (amazon.com)

The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year
Amazon

“ I’m taking [this one] home with me for the holidays, and so this is where I’ll be cozied up by the fire during holiday break,” Wright explains. “[The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year] really intrigued me because it gave me everything I wanted. I feel like I’ve been in the rom-com vibe lately and this one was a mix of like rom-com and murder mystery/Christmas party vibe.”

For the hopeless romantic

The Christmas Crush by Noelle Douglas, $18.59 (amazon.com)

The Christmas Crush
Amazon

“[The Christmas Crush] is one of those super rom-com enemies to lovers vibes, and to me, nothing screams ‘holidays’ like a cheesy small town rom-com,” Wright notes of her additional selection.

For the sports fanatic

The Christmas Catch by Toni Shiloh, $7.19 (amazon.com)

The Christmas Catch
Amazon

“ A Christmas Catch by Tony Shiloh has a special place in my heart because there’s a football connection, and obviously I am a big football girl, so that one stood out to me,” Wright, who spent five years with the Denver Broncos cheerleading squad before retiring following the 2023-24 season, notes.

For the sci-fi fan

The Wood at Midwinter by Susanna Clarke, $13.99 (amazon.com)

The Wood at Midwinter
Amazon

Wright guarantees that fans of the fantasy romance series A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas will be into this international best-seller, too.

“ I really, really want to read this one because it just feels like it’s giving ACOTAR vibes, but in a seasonal Christmas book,” she adds.

While Wright loves offering up book recommendations, she’s also open to suggestions from fans and followers, who can reach out to her on Instagram.

Next. Ellie Thumann’s Ultimate Holiday Travel Guide for Charleston, S.C.. Ellie Thumann’s Ultimate Holiday Travel Guide for Charleston, S.C.. light

Published
Cara O’Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

Home/SwimNews