Berkleigh Wright’s 4 Holiday Book Club Picks Are Seasonal Standouts
There’s no better time than the holiday season to curl up with a good book. While the snow falls outside, grab your favorite blanket, a mug of hot cocoa and get lost in another world with your nose in a paperback.
And when it comes to finding a great read, we can always rely on 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Berkleigh Wright for excellent recommendations. The model and technical account manager is also a vlogger, whose Bookin’ It With Berk series on social media is a great resource for finding your newest read.
We recently chatted with the 2023 Swim Search co-winner about her holiday book picks, and there’s a little something for everyone on Wright’s list this month.
Wright’s current read
The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year by Ally Carter, $22.49 (amazon.com)
“ I’m taking [this one] home with me for the holidays, and so this is where I’ll be cozied up by the fire during holiday break,” Wright explains. “[The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year] really intrigued me because it gave me everything I wanted. I feel like I’ve been in the rom-com vibe lately and this one was a mix of like rom-com and murder mystery/Christmas party vibe.”
For the hopeless romantic
The Christmas Crush by Noelle Douglas, $18.59 (amazon.com)
“[The Christmas Crush] is one of those super rom-com enemies to lovers vibes, and to me, nothing screams ‘holidays’ like a cheesy small town rom-com,” Wright notes of her additional selection.
For the sports fanatic
The Christmas Catch by Toni Shiloh, $7.19 (amazon.com)
“ A Christmas Catch by Tony Shiloh has a special place in my heart because there’s a football connection, and obviously I am a big football girl, so that one stood out to me,” Wright, who spent five years with the Denver Broncos cheerleading squad before retiring following the 2023-24 season, notes.
For the sci-fi fan
The Wood at Midwinter by Susanna Clarke, $13.99 (amazon.com)
Wright guarantees that fans of the fantasy romance series A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas will be into this international best-seller, too.
“ I really, really want to read this one because it just feels like it’s giving ACOTAR vibes, but in a seasonal Christmas book,” she adds.
While Wright loves offering up book recommendations, she’s also open to suggestions from fans and followers, who can reach out to her on Instagram.