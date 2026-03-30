Bethenny Frankel Claps Back at Critic Who Urges Her to ‘Act Your Age’ With Iconic Response

Bethenny Frankel is never one to shy away from standing up for herself, and the entrepreneur and 2026 SI Swimsuit rookie did just that when a troll attempted to tear her down on social media.

Last week, the New York native was announced as one of nine women who posed for this year’s forthcoming issue in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Ever since Tuesday’s reveal, Frankel has been sharing some great behind-the-scenes content on Instagram, and while the large majority of feedback has been nothing but positive, a few detractors made their way into the 55-year-old’s comment section.

And instead of ignoring it, Frankel responded to one rude comment—“How does your daughter feel about this? Put your clothes back on dear and act your age please”—in truly iconic fashion.

In her response, Frankel superimposed the rude comment atop her reel, which showcased footage from her time on the SI Swimsuit set in Loreto. First, the mom of one knelt in the water in a burgundy two-piece with gold detail before the video cut to Frankel sprawled out in greenery in a neutral two-piece, standing in a white shell-adorned one-piece, dancing down the beach and more.

Her video was accompanied by a wholesome voice-over in which Frankel shared how her 15-year-old daughter, Brynn, reacted to her SI Swimsuit photos.

“So a few miserable people said ‘What would your daughter say,’ and ... the peanut just FaceTimed me and she said, ‘Mama!’ She said, ‘I saw you, you did so good!’ She said, ‘You have such a cute tush, mama.’ And she said, ‘You look like you are 30 years old,’ and it was so sweet,” Frankel shared. “So we know how my daughter would feel. The positivity and the women like owning their bodies, like embodying their bodies was so amazing and I want that for her.”

“to the haters, this is called acting your age with confidence #siswim26 #confidence,” Frankel clarified in her caption. Plenty of her 4.1 million followers chimed into the comments section of Frankel’s post to hype up the former The Real Housewives of New York City star.

“Thaaaaat part 🔥,” SI Swimsuit legend Hunter McGrady wrote.

“I love how happy you sound knowing that your daughter is so proud of you. You can hear it in your voice how happy this kid makes you. ❤️,” another comment read.

“Funny I would think her daughter would be inspired, no? Boss mom, boss body, BOSS! This life looks incredible on her - and to the other moms - yours does, too! ❤️❤️❤️,” someone else added.

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