Birthday Girl Brenna Huckaby Exuded Power, Confidence and Spacecore in Aruba
Today, we celebrate the incredible Brenna Huckaby as she turns 29. The three-time Paralympic gold medalist, five-time world champion and trailblazing advocate has never shied away from breaking barriers and inspiring change. From the slopes to the pages of SI Swimsuit, Huckaby’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary.
The Baton Rouge native discovered her love for snowboarding after losing her right leg to a rare form of cancer called osteosarcoma at just 14 years old and turning to the sport as a form of rehabilitation. Despite facing life-altering challenges, she embraced her new reality with determination, quickly ascending to the top of the para snowboarding world. By 2013, Huckaby had cemented herself as a dominant force in the sport.
Huckaby made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2018, traveling to the breathtaking beaches of Aruba for a shoot that remains iconic to this day. Captured by photographer James Macari, the model radiated strength and grace, redefining beauty standards in shimmering spacecore-inspired looks that fused futuristic vibes with her indomitable spirit. The two-time ESPY Award winner’s groundbreaking debut marked a pivotal moment for the franchise, representing women with disabilities in a way that challenged societal norms and celebrated their power.
Below are some stunning images from her 2018 SI Swimsuit debut.
Last year, Huckaby returned to the fold alongside 26 fellow brand “legends” in honor of the milestone 60th anniversary issue.
“When I first shot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit way back, I wanted it to mean something for women with disabilities, or who don’t fit the standard of beauty. It was really scary to put myself out there in that way, but seeing the ripple effect of change within the beauty industry has been amazing; to be able to celebrate that moment and all the other moments of growth within the industry has been amazing,” she said while on set in 2024. “The ability to think differently. I can put myself in other people’s shoes, regardless of what they’re going through in life. It’s like my heart is opened differently to other people’s experiences. We need to celebrate each other’s successes, support each other through setbacks, and lean into the fact that a win for one of us is a win for all of us.”
Now a mother to two young daughters, Lilah and Sloan whom she shares with husband Tristan Clegg, Huckaby continues to use her platform to inspire and uplift others. She also has her eyes set on an appearance at the 2026 Paralympics.