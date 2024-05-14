Brenna Huckaby 2024: 60th Anniversary Legends
Brenna Huckaby was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, along with fellow brand legends Chrissy Teigen, Paulina Porizkova, Christie Brinkley, Halima Aden, Kate Upton, Leyna Bloom, Martha Stewart, Megan Rapinoe, Molly Sims, Paige Spiranac, Sue Bird, Tyra Banks, Gayle King, Brooks Nader, Maye Musk, Camille Kostek, Danielle Herrington, Winnie Harlow, Nina Agdal, Jasmine Sanders, Lily Aldridge, Hailey Clauson, Hunter McGrady, Kate Love, Brooklyn Decker and Roshumba Williams.
Professional snowboarder Huckaby starred in the 2018 SI Swimsuit Issue, when she posed on the beaches of Aruba with James Macari, and became the first paralympian to appear in the issue. She won a gold medal in the 2018 Winter Paralympics, and scored both gold and bronze medals in ’22. Today, the mom of two, who lost her right leg to a rare form of bone cancer at the age of 14, uses her platform to raise awareness and advocate for the disabled community and encourage women to go after their dreams, no matter how big.
SI Swimsuit legends gathered at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., this year for an iconic, glamorous photo shoot, spanning six decades of talent and celebrating the trailblazing history of the brand. Celebrity stylist Molly Dickson lived up to each woman’s red carpet-worthy status and curated the most stylish, couture looks, ensuring each model was dressed to perfection from head-to-toe. Huckaby wore a beautiful Georges Hobeika dress, Miu Miu heels and Charlie Lapson Jewelry.
Hair: Lorenzo Calderon
Makeup: Kalene Gentles
Styling: Molly Dickson
Styling Team: Sophie Faith, Abigail Hall, Clarke Johnson, Brianna Millstein, Dijana Nedelcovych and Halle Smith
Nails: Julie Kandalec and Christina Aude at Start Touch Agency using Gold Bond and PLA Nails
Skin Prep and Facial Massage: Maria Cristina Bruno using iS Clinical and The FIX
Photographer: Yu Tsai