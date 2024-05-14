Q&A With SI Swimsuit Legend Brenna Huckaby
Turning 60 has never looked so good. To celebrate the big milestone in style, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit called upon 27 “Legends”—women of all ages, sizes, tribes and backgrounds—who epitomize trailblazing influence and game-changing impact.
From supermodel OGs who made their first splash on the magazine’s glossy pages in the 1970s and ’80s to stars newer to the SI Swimsuit sisterhood—the Legends symbolize diversity, inclusivity, empowerment and self-love.
“The Legends hold the power to represent the collective us,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day says. “Each one has played a significant role in the brand’s last 10 years, holding important conversations that have helped shift societal perceptions and led to incredible change for women.”
The Legends had plenty to say in their one-on-one interviews, held during a three-day SI Swimsuit event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., where photo shoots for the 60th anniversary issue were underway amidst a flurry of glam teams, wardrobe stylists and veteran fashion lensmen. The Legends were unfiltered, funny, wise, compassionate, profound, and at times, searingly honest—proving that a woman’s inner beauty is her most important superpower of all.
Brenna Huckaby is a three-time Paralympic gold medalist and a dedicated disability advocate. She made her SI Swimsuit debut in Aruba in 2018 and returns to the fold this year for the 60th anniversary Legends photo shoot.
What does being an SI Swimsuit Legend mean to you?
“When I first shot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit way back, I wanted it to mean something for women with disabilities, or who don’t fit the standard of beauty. It was really scary to put myself out there in that way, but seeing the ripple effect of change within the beauty industry has been amazing; to be able to celebrate that moment and all the other moments of growth within the industry has been amazing.
“The ability to think differently. I can put myself in other people’s shoes, regardless of what they’re going through in life. It’s like my heart is opened differently to other people’s experiences.”
What can women do to better empower each other?
“We need to celebrate each other’s successes, support each other through setbacks, and lean into the fact that a win for one of us is a win for all of us.”
What does empowerment mean to you?
“When I think of empowerment, I think of someone who’s steady, who’s strong on their feet—they know who they are. They know what they want to change in the world, and they’re going to go out and do it. I saw this quote the other day ... ‘When you’re climbing the ladder to break the glass ceiling, make sure it’s wide enough for other people to fit through, too.’ When I think of the word empowerment, it’s someone who is not only opening the doors for others, but making sure that they can get through it, too.”
What excites you most about your life right now?
“I’m excited for this. I think that’s been a big one. And then my competing is going really well, and I’m hoping to go back to school in August. The next Paralympics will be in 2026, so I’ve got some time, but I still compete all season up until then—the World Cups, and we do World Championships every two years. Next year will be the World Championship.”