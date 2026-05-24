Birthday Girl Claire Kittle Shines in Red Swimwear on Captiva Island in Florida

SI Swimsuit would like to wish a very happy birthday to Claire Kittle! Our February 2026 digital cover model, who was photographed by Katherine Goguen on Captiva Island, Fla., turns 32 today.

Last weekend, Kittle celebrated her big day early, as her husband, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, threw his lady a lovely birthday bash as the Tailgate Beach Club celebrated its grand opening at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 16. And since the festivities featured Claire clad in swimwear, we thought it the perfect occasion to take a look back at her moment in the spotlight with SI Swimsuit earlier this year.

The content creator and former collegiate basketball player traveled to the Sunshine State for her brand debut, which also resulted in Christen Goff, Brittany Mahomes, Haley Cavinder, Ronika Love and Normani landing their own digital covers. And while each of the six women have their own incredible, flourishing careers, they do share one title in particular: they are the significant others of professional football players.

“I mean, at the end of the day, [WAG] is just a shortened word to describe a group of people, right? I think all of us do a good job representing ourselves, representing our husbands and representing the NFL in general,” Kittle said at the time. “I think that’s really how you change the narrative around something: leading by example. Words can mean whatever, but you have to take action.”

Kittle has certainly done so—she founded the HOSS Tailgate Tour last September, and the following month, Kittle and fellow 49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk created the Wife’d Up, Mic’d Up series on YouTube.

“What I’m most proud of is that I started a brand called ‘HOSS,’ which stands for ‘The House of Sport and Sisterhood,’” Kittle told SI Swimsuit earlier this year. “And with that, I traveled around to a couple of different football games, hosted tailgates and brought women together to meet and hang out, share stories, contact info, make friends and then go to the game together.”

As she celebrates another trip around the sun, we’re taking the opportunity to review a few of our favorite snapshots from Kittle’s time on the SI Swimsuit set in Florida earlier this year. Plus, find her complete gallery of images here—it may be Kittle’s birthday, but these poses are the gift that keeps on giving!

was photographed by Katherine Goguen on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Bamba Swim. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Claire Kittle was photographed by Katherine Goguen on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by FAE. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated