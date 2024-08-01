Birthday Girl Roshumba Williams Was a Glittering Vision on SI Swimsuit Set in Florida
Birthday wishes are in order for SI Swimsuit legend Roshumba Williams. Today, Aug. 1, the model turns 56 years old. And, having worked with her for about 34 now, we can confidently say that she is—and always has been—a forced to be reckoned with.
Not only is she an accomplished model with a résumé to prove it, but she’s likewise a fashion and style expert who works as a correspondent for ABC’sOn the Red Carpet. Williams is also an actress, with roles in the likes of Celebrity, Pret-a-Porter and Beauty Shop, and a published author.
Her partnership with SI Swimsuit began all the way back in 1990 and persists to this day. In that time, the model has posed for six different annual issues in the likes of St. Vincent and Spain among other destinations. And while each was as brilliant and glamorous as the last, it is her most recent that we just can’t get off of our minds.
Because of her history with the brand (and her career accomplishments) Williams was named one of 27 brand legends who traveled to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., to pose for the 60th anniversary legends photo shoot this year. The experience was one she described as “mind-blowing, breathtaking and humbling” in an interview on set. After seeing the photos of the beauty, we couldn’t agree more.
In honor of her big day, we’re taking a look back at those very images. Here are our favorites.