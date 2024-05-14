Roshumba Williams 2024: 60th Anniversary Legends
Roshumba Williams was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, along with fellow brand legends Kate Love, Brenna Huckaby, Christie Brinkley, Halima Aden, Kate Upton, Leyna Bloom, Martha Stewart, Megan Rapinoe, Molly Sims, Paige Spiranac, Sue Bird, Tyra Banks, Gayle King, Brooks Nader, Maye Musk, Camille Kostek, Danielle Herrington, Winnie Harlow, Nina Agdal, Jasmine Sanders, Lily Aldridge, Hailey Clauson, Hunter McGrady, Paulina Porizkova, and Brooklyn Decker.
Williams first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in 1990 and returned to the fold each year through ’94, and once again in 2004. Discovered by Yves Saint Laurent in 1987, Williams went on to land covers of notable publications like Vogue, Elle, Cosmopolitan and Harper’s Bazaar. The model, actress, author and fashion expert returns to the SI Swimsuit Issue’s 60th anniversary legends magazine for her sixth year with the publication.
Exemplifying what it means to “Be Legendary,” Williams took part in a photo shoot with other brand icons at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. There, celebrity stylist Molly Dickson was on hand to dress the models in stunning couture looks from head to toe. Williams opted for a spectacular dress by Retrofête, shoes by Aquazurra and accessories by Charlie Lapson.
To learn more about the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, click here.
Hair: Kiyah Wright for Muze Agency using Muze Hair
Makeup: Sir John for WME
Styling: Molly Dickson
Styling Team: Sophie Faith, Abigail Hall, Clarke Johnson, Brianna Millstein, Dijana Nedelcovych and Halle Smith
Nails: Julie Kandalec and Christina Aude at Start Touch Agency using Gold Bond and PLA Nails
Skin Prep and Facial Massage: Maria Cristina Bruno using iS CLINICAL and The FIX
Photographer: Yu Tsai