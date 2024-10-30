Birthday Girl Xandra Pohl Rocked a Glamorous One-Piece on Beaches of Belize
We want to wish the happiest birthday to our very own Xandra Pohl! Today, the professional DJ turns 24 years old, and in honor of the milestone we’re taking a look back at some of her biggest achievements to date.
When walking through her impressive career trajectory, we would be remiss not to mention her early affinity for the music industry. Pohl, like many of us, found great joy standing in the crowds at concerts and music festivals. At first, she simply loved the experience of it all. But during a visit to Lollapalooza in her junior year of high school, she decided that she didn’t simply want to watch the DJs perform—she wanted to be one, too.
To that end, she bought a board soon after and began to teach herself how to DJ. Over the next five years, Pohl progressed from performing at her senior prom to playing at University of Miami house parties to DJing at clubs. Steadily, she honed her skills, and her hard work paid off. She began to gain more traction in the industry.
Now, Pohl can proudly call herself a touring DJ. This past spring, she embarked on her first tour, during which she performed in cities around the country. And in August, she played at Lollapalooza, the festival where she first realized her passion for the DJ profession. It was, undoubtedly, a full-circle moment for Pohl. So, too, was releasing her first single, “Body Say,” over the summer.
If you asked her, Pohl would proudly share that she is—and has really always been—a bubbly person. She wanted that characteristic to be reflected in her first single. “My music, my sound, I feel like everything has just kind of been like for the girls,” she told us earlier this year. Her goal in crafting her first single (and going forward) is to create “fun dance music that I can listen to at a club and just have a time with my friends.”
The release was a big accomplishment for the professional DJ. But it wasn’t her only impressive feat in 2024. This year, she also joined the SI Swimsuit family for her debut feature. The experience brought her to the beaches of Belize, where she posed for photographer Derek Kettela. It was a momentous moment for Pohl—and for us here at SI Swim. We couldn’t have been happier to welcome her into the fold.