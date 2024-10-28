Brand Legend Chrissy Teigen Said Posing For SI Swimsuit Feels Different Than Any Other Shoot
Supermodel Chrissy Teigen is the true definition of SI Swimsuit stalwart. The industry icon, who cemented her status as an official brand Legend this year after starring alongside 26 other women to celebrate the special 60th-anniversary issue, also landed on the cover of the 2024 magazine. It was a super unique and memorable experience, as the 38-year-old invited the team, including editor in chief MJ Day and photographer Yu Tsai, into her magnificent Beverly Hills home for the photo shoot.
The internet personality made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2010, traveling to the Maldives with Walter Iooss Jr. and earning the Rookie of the Year title. She worked with the brand for the following seven years in a row and starred alongside Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge in the Cook Islands on the cover of the 50th-anniversary magazine in 2014.
“I can look back at different locations that we’ve shot at and know what I was going through then. And so to have this all end up here [with a cover feature for the 60th anniversary], it was really important for me … I wanted them to see my babies and my family and [husband] John [Legend]. And I get to feel at home. My world now has really changed and evolved so it’s cool to bring everyone into my home and see the chaos of it. [It’s just a typical day at my house] and I really wanted MJ [Day] to be able to see how this life feels so different from what we’ve seen before,” the mom of four shared. “It was never the kind of shoots that you would be nervous for, [thinking] ‘Am I fit enough?’ It was never that kind of shoot, which is why I love them so much. MJ is the same person today as she was when we shot 14 years ago. She makes you feel like a million dollars when you step on set and when you take that first picture. It’s always been such a cool, incredible feeling to have her root for me.”
Today, the Cravings by Chrissy Teigen culinary and lifestyle brand founder and cookbook author is dedicated to using her platform for good. In addition to sharing bits and pieces of her glamorous life as an A-list celebrity, she also does her best to speak up about injustices in the world and causes that are near and dear to her heart.
Below are some of our favorite images from her 2024 cover shoot with Yu Tsai in Los Angeles.