Braxton Berrios Can’t Handle Alix Earle’s 2025 SI Swimsuit Photos—and Honestly, Same
Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios is a proud member of the “We Love Alix Earle” fan club, and he’s not holding back when it comes to showing his proud membership!
In case you missed it, Earle made her return to SI Swimsuit this week for the brand’s 2025 issue. She was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica, marking her second consecutive feature with SI Swimsuit after her 2024 photo shoot in Miami, Fla. for the first-ever digital issue. Wearing swimwear from DEPAREL and Anna Kosturova, among several other brands, Earle posed in every piece flawlessly—hence why she left her boyfriend, Berrios, a tad speechless.
“Holy s--- yes,” Berrios wrote beneath his girlfriend’s post about the issue, making it all the more evident that these two are head over heels for one another. And having people like Berrios in her corner has filled the social media influencer with gratitude, as she also took to her Instagram story to send a heartfelt message to those who have supported her every step of the way.
“Just wanted to take a second to thank the Earle Girls who always come out & show support for me! Wouldn’t be able to do any of this without you. I promise to always do my best to do good with all these blessings ♥️ Love you,” she wrote.
In addition to Berrios, the Earle Girls have also shown love for Earle’s SI Swimsuit return, and her biggest cheerleaders didn’t hold back when showing how much they adored her shoot.
“Brb running to my local newsstand,” one commenter wrote.
“That’s hot,” fellow SI Swimsuit model and cover girl for 2025 issue Olivia Dunne said in support.
“She’s breaking all the necks ❤️,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day added.
“Yall, imagine being Braxton 😭😭😭,” another commenter joked.
But imagine being Berrios? He’s dating a multi-hyphenate who knows how to juggle being a model, influencer and businesswoman, all while making it look ridiculously easy. Oh! And, who could forget about her successful YouTube channel where she vlogs for thousands of fans? (BRB, just picking Earle’s crown up off the floor!)
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online now and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.
Meet the models at the exclusive SI Swimsuit Social Club this weekend. Secure your spot here.