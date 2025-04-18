Swimsuit

Celebrate the Launch of the 2025 Issue at the SI Swimsuit Social Club in NYC

On May 16 and 17, the brand is hosting an exclusive immersive experience. Buy your tickets now.

Ananya Panchal

SI Swimsuit

The 2025 SI Swimsuit issue is almost here, and so is the ultimate celebration weekend in NYC.

Mark your calendars: on May 16–17, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is throwing open the doors to its most exclusive experience of the year, and you’re invited. To celebrate the release of the highly anticipated 2025 issue, we’re hosting the SI Swimsuit Social Club—a two-day, members-only pop-up in the heart of Manhattan. Trust us, this isn’t your average event.

Secure your membership!

Expect celeb-led workouts, beauty lounge touch-ups, private styling sessions, live podcast tapings, and the kind of intimate, can’t-miss conversations that never make it to Instagram.

This year’s lineup is one you won’t want to miss—featuring legends like Camille Kostek and Brooks Nader, fresh faces like Rayna Vallandingham and Denise Marie Bidot, Swim Search icons like Christen Harper and Katie Austin, Olympic athletes like Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles, and social media stars like Ellie Thumann and Olivia Dunne. Meet the full 2025 class here.

Kate Love, Lily Aldridge, May Musk and Kate Upton attend the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebration of the 2024 Issue
Kate Love, Lily Aldridge, May Musk and Kate Upton attend the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebration of the 2024 Issue / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Secure your membership now—because once we hit capacity, that’s it.

What is SI Swimsuit Social Club?

For 48 hours only, SI Swimsuit unveils a members-only pop-up hidden in the heart of NYC. From curated panel talks to hands-on brand activations and surprise guests, this event is tailor-made for the bold and the curious.

This is where fashion meets influence, beauty meets power and unforgettable memories are made.

What does a membership include?

  • Private Access to the exclusive social club experience
  • Beauty & Wellness services and styling
  • Masterclasses & Live Shows with industry disruptors
  • Invitations to After Hours Moments you’ll hear whispers about
  • Custom Gifting & Brand Collabs
  • Global Travel Perks through SI Swimsuit partnerships (coming soon)

Where is it?

330 Hudson St, New York, NY 10013

When is it?

Friday, May 16 — 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Saturday, May 17 — 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Visit swimsuit.si.com/sisocialclub to learn more and purchase tickets here. We can’t wait to celebrate with you!

Follow us on Instagram @si_swimsuit for updates and itinerary details upcoming, and sign up for our email list here.

Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

Home/SwimNews