Celebrate the Launch of the 2025 Issue at the SI Swimsuit Social Club in NYC
The 2025 SI Swimsuit issue is almost here, and so is the ultimate celebration weekend in NYC.
Mark your calendars: on May 16–17, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is throwing open the doors to its most exclusive experience of the year, and you’re invited. To celebrate the release of the highly anticipated 2025 issue, we’re hosting the SI Swimsuit Social Club—a two-day, members-only pop-up in the heart of Manhattan. Trust us, this isn’t your average event.
Expect celeb-led workouts, beauty lounge touch-ups, private styling sessions, live podcast tapings, and the kind of intimate, can’t-miss conversations that never make it to Instagram.
This year’s lineup is one you won’t want to miss—featuring legends like Camille Kostek and Brooks Nader, fresh faces like Rayna Vallandingham and Denise Marie Bidot, Swim Search icons like Christen Harper and Katie Austin, Olympic athletes like Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles, and social media stars like Ellie Thumann and Olivia Dunne. Meet the full 2025 class here.
What is SI Swimsuit Social Club?
For 48 hours only, SI Swimsuit unveils a members-only pop-up hidden in the heart of NYC. From curated panel talks to hands-on brand activations and surprise guests, this event is tailor-made for the bold and the curious.
This is where fashion meets influence, beauty meets power and unforgettable memories are made.
What does a membership include?
- Private Access to the exclusive social club experience
- Beauty & Wellness services and styling
- Masterclasses & Live Shows with industry disruptors
- Invitations to After Hours Moments you’ll hear whispers about
- Custom Gifting & Brand Collabs
- Global Travel Perks through SI Swimsuit partnerships (coming soon)
Where is it?
330 Hudson St, New York, NY 10013
When is it?
Friday, May 16 — 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Saturday, May 17 — 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM
