Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Strike a Pose on the SI Swimsuit Launch Party Red Carpet
When Patrick Mahomes wins the Super Bowl, Brittany Mahomes is right by his side cheering the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback on. And when the NWSL team co-owner celebrates her SI Swimsuit debut in the 2024 issue, her husband is there to support. The power couple, who are high school sweethearts and parents of two, walked the red carpet arm-in-arm ahead of the brand’s launch party.
The 28-year-old, who traveled to San Pedro, Belize, for her appearance in the 60th anniversary magazine, where she worked with photographer Derek Kettela, donned a beautiful high-neck silver mesh gown with a textured floral pattern and dangly details at the bottom. She flaunted her sculpted, slim figure and posed next to her hubby, who was dressed in a clean black suit and sunglasses.
The retired professional soccer player opted for a stunning full-glam moment and her long blonde locks were styled into perfect curls. She and Patrick posed together for several photographer before the 28-year-old athlete stepped aside to let his leading lady have her moment while he watched in awe.
“I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen,” Mahomes said while on location with the franchise. “I’m so thankful and honored and so excited to be here with this team. I’m truly just so humbled and still in disbelief. As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I’d be in [the SI Swimsuit Issue]. I’m just so grateful for this opportunity. I want people to know that they can accomplish anything, even things you never thought would be possible in your wildest dreams.”