Brittany Mahomes Shares More Adorable Pics With All Three Kids to Celebrate Father’s Day
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes celebrated Father’s Day with the cutest pictures of their little family of five. This adorable family portrait was paired with the most heartfelt message from the Kansas City Current co-owner, making social media swoon.
The SI Swimsuit model shared additional snaps from a recent family photo shoot, showing the family nearly all matching in white. Brittany sports a flowy white dress with intricate patterns throughout. By her side is Patrick, who wears a clean white polo shirt and light-wash denim jeans. A white watch on his wrist makes for the perfect accessory.
As for their children, Sterling, 4, dons a white dress just like her mama, while Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, 2, wears a white short-sleeve button-up and olive green pants. Last but certainly not least, the youngest of them all, Golden Raye, wears a white shirt underneath a stylish denim onesie. The large white bow on the precious infant makes her a fashionista at just five months old.
Check out Mahomes’s Father’s Day Instagram post here.
The Mahomes family looks absolutely beautiful during the NFL off-season.
“Happy Father’s Day to our rock,” Brittany penned in the caption of the Instagram post. “The most incredible, loyal most fun dad everrrrrr! The way you love us is unmatched! You never let a day go by without letting these kids know how special they are! We love you 🤍.”
Similar to the SI Swimsuit model’s sentiments, who made her rookie debut with a shoot in Belize last year, Patrick enjoys everything that comes with being a dad, as he always wanted to be a father.
“It’s special. Growing up, I always wanted to have a boy first, so he could grow up in the clubhouses and stuff like that. Then I had a girl and it’s like God knew exactly what to do with me. He helped me mature as a man,” the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback told Tom Brady in November 2024. “There’s just a different bond with a daughter because you have to be that protector.”
“I truly appreciate every moment because I have these kids now,” Patrick added. “I’m not old yet, but these NFL years are flying by and I want to make sure I appreciate these times I have where they’re able to come out and see me play the sport that I love.”
Last week, Brittany took to Instagram to share other snaps from the same photo shoot, which marked the first full public look at Golden Raye.