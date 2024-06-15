Brittany Mahomes Sparkles in Red Tinsel Gown at Patrick’s Super Bowl Ring Ceremony
SI Swimsuit model Brittany Mahomes looked absolutely dazzling as she supported her husband and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the Super Bowl Ring Ceremony on June 13.
The 28-year-old (and the entire world) realized red truly is her color when she stunned in a series of fiery ruby bikinis and one-pieces on the beaches of Belize, posing as a rookie for the brand’s 60th Anniversary Issue earlier this year. And, the mom of two is sticking to the flattering hue ... we’re sure it helps that the Chiefs’s signature shade is also red.
Mahomes donned the most gorgeous, dramatic, red tinsel gown featuring a slim silhouette and off-the-shoulder neckline, and paired it with a red satin clutch, statement star earrings and dainty bracelets. She opted for her go-to, gorgeous full-glam moment including a super glowy, luminous base, rosy blush, glossy pink lips, bold eyeliner, dark lashes. Her long blonde locks were smooth and curled to perfection with a few pieces delicately pinned back.
“Xthree,” the KC Current co-owner captioned a sweet post of her and husband posing at the event held at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City. The high school sweethearts and Texas natives got married in 2022 after dating for almost a decade, and are now parents to two young kids, Sterling Skye and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon.
The 2024 Super Bowl in February marked Patrick’s third Big Game victory. The Chiefs also won in '20 and '23.
In a fun, quirky video posted to Brittany’s story, she showed off his three chunky Super Bowl rings, decorated with diamonds, rubies and a design symbolic of his Tom & Jerry nickname. She also shared snaps of Patrick and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce having a good time.