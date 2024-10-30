Brittany, Patrick Mahomes Open Up About ‘Scariest Moment’ with Son Bronze, Announce New Health Program
On Oct. 28, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes cohosted the fifth annual gala for 15 and the Mahomies, the NFL quarterback’s eponymous foundation serving dozens of charities in Kansas City.
And on the back end of a successful night (one that raised over $1 million for local organizations), the pair took to Instagram to announce their latest charitable initiative in the area. The couple revealed that the foundation will be teaming up with FARE, a nonprofit dedicated to researching and finding a cure for food allergies, to bring its “public health initiative, FARE Neighborhoods, as well as FARE’s Food Allergy Academy training for restaurants and community food banks and pantries, to the Kansas City area.”
The Mahomes weren’t simply motivated by a desire to better their current home base (though that is, of course, a meaningful part of their foundation’s mission). They were likewise motivated to create this new program, which they are calling 15 and Fare, by a personal—and jarring—experience with their son, Bronze.
Given that their eldest child, Sterling, was diagnosed with allergies at a young age, the couple opted to test Bronze for various allergies, too. “I was trying out different things with Bronze, and it was our first day of nuts,” the former soccer player explained in the video. “It’s just like a little packet of powder that you add to his bottle. So he took his bottle and, you know, within 30 or so minutes, he became very irritable, very fussy. I took his diaper off and it was just hives and welts everywhere.”
When the hives reached his face, the mom-of-two started to panic. “We rushed to the emergency room” for treatment, and—thankfully—Bronze recovered. It “was probably one of the scariest moments of my life,” she admitted.
It was that moment that really formed the Mahomes’s current perspective on food allergies. Suddenly, they “became a serious thing that I really need to pay attention to,” the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback recalled.
Now, they’re taking that hard-learned lesson and turning it into a life-saving initiative “to support and empower everyone in our community with education, access to care and the resources patients need to confidently manage food allergies,” according to the athlete.
The 15 and FARE initiative is only the latest in a long list of impressive programs launched by 15 and the Mahomies. And with the backing of the Mahomes, it’s sure to be a successful one.