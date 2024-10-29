Brittany Mahomes Displays Baby Bump in Blue Velvet Dress at Annual Gala
Last night, 15 and the Mahomies Foundation hosted their fifth annual gala. And, of course, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes were in attendance.
The pair showed up to the event in their red carpet best. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback sported a light gray plaid suit, which he paired with a relaxed button-down. Brittany, on the other hand, went all out, putting her elegant fashion sense on display. She wore a deep blue velvet gown, which featured an asymmetrical neckline, a fitted bodice and an A-line skirt. She paired the shimmery number with black high heels and a curated updo.
The stunning outfit put Mahomes’s baby bump on full display. Back in July, the 29-year-old announced that she was expecting her third child. The couple already share two kids, a daughter named Sterling and a son named Patrick. Now, in a few short months, they are set to become parents of three. Ever since making the pregnancy announcement over the summer, Mahomes hasn’t shied away from displaying her bump in her chic outfits (whether game day looks or red carpet styles).
The pair served as the cohosts of the fifth annual gala on Oct. 28—and, as we mentioned, they were dressed appropriately for their on-stage duties.
As always, the event was a success. With over 850 people in attendance, the organization managed to raise $1,077,000 to support 20 local Kansas City charities, according to an Instagram post shared by the foundation. That list of organizations included Watson Links, a golf mentorship initiative led by retired PGA Tour golfer Tom Watson. A photo shared by the Watson Links Instagram account featured the Mahomes posing with representatives from the organization and a check for $15,000.
The Chiefs quarterback founded his eponymous foundation back in 2019. Since, they have hosted a total of five annual galas (among other meaningful events), designed to raise money for charities in the Kansas City area. Brittany, for her part, has been just as involved and supportive of the inspiring initiative as she is supportive of his on-field play.
This season and last, the former soccer player has made consistent appearances on the sidelines of Chiefs games—and in good style, too. Frequently, the SI Swimsuit model shows up to stadiums in all-red, making her support for Mahomes and the rest of the squad explicit. With several weeks remaining in the 2024 season, we can expect more good sideline fashion (and impressive support) from her.