Brooks Nader Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her SI Swimsuit Shoot

Earlier this summer, Brooks Nader picnicked with her three sisters in New York City. Take a look at the spread, and you’ll see that the model/home decor guru spared no detail. So it’s no surprise that her preparation for her 2022 SI Swimsuit shoot in Montenegro was similarly meticulous. Nader shared a glimpse into her pre-shoot prep in this exclusive video. Cryotherapy, a salad recipe and more secrets are unveiled by the model who survived a Montenegrin boot camp training.

In preparation for her shoot, Nader attends a cryotherapy session. The extremely cold temperatures leave her skin glowing. The self-professed skincare buff also visits an LED infrared sauna to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and then gets a HydraFacial to cleanse, exfoliate and hydrate her face. As an extra treat she gets a massage to loosen up her body before the 10-hour flight to Montenegro. Nader does not hold back when it comes to her beauty regime.

Nader is just as vigilant about her diet, whipping up a veggie-filled salad. “I’m going to show you my go-to Asian chicken salad,” she says. But mysteriously, the salad contains no chicken. Here’s the recipe:

The Dressing

Ingredients:

-rice vinegar

-organic soy sauce

-spicy sriracha

-sesame seeds

Directions:

For the authentic Nader way, mix the ingredients in the bowl before adding your veggies.

The Veggies

Ingredients:

-green onion

-cilantro

-chopped jalapenos

-shredded carrots

-shredded cabbage

-head of butter lettuce

Directions:

Add to the bowl and mix for a delicious salad!

Before heading to the airport, Nader makes sure she got some Vitamin D and sun-bathed on the roof. “The things we do before a photo shoot,” she says. “Beauty never sleeps.”