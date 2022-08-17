Brooks Nader Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her SI Swimsuit Shoot
Earlier this summer, Brooks Nader picnicked with her three sisters in New York City. Take a look at the spread, and you’ll see that the model/home decor guru spared no detail. So it’s no surprise that her preparation for her 2022 SI Swimsuit shoot in Montenegro was similarly meticulous. Nader shared a glimpse into her pre-shoot prep in this exclusive video. Cryotherapy, a salad recipe and more secrets are unveiled by the model who survived a Montenegrin boot camp training.
In preparation for her shoot, Nader attends a cryotherapy session. The extremely cold temperatures leave her skin glowing. The self-professed skincare buff also visits an LED infrared sauna to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and then gets a HydraFacial to cleanse, exfoliate and hydrate her face. As an extra treat she gets a massage to loosen up her body before the 10-hour flight to Montenegro. Nader does not hold back when it comes to her beauty regime.
Nader is just as vigilant about her diet, whipping up a veggie-filled salad. “I’m going to show you my go-to Asian chicken salad,” she says. But mysteriously, the salad contains no chicken. Here’s the recipe:
The Dressing
Ingredients:
-rice vinegar
-organic soy sauce
-spicy sriracha
-sesame seeds
Directions:
For the authentic Nader way, mix the ingredients in the bowl before adding your veggies.
The Veggies
Ingredients:
-green onion
-cilantro
-chopped jalapenos
-shredded carrots
-shredded cabbage
-head of butter lettuce
Directions:
Add to the bowl and mix for a delicious salad!
Before heading to the airport, Nader makes sure she got some Vitamin D and sun-bathed on the roof. “The things we do before a photo shoot,” she says. “Beauty never sleeps.”