Brooks Nader Makes Simple Bathrobe look Like Luxe Gown for ‘Love Thy Nader’ Press

The SI Swimsuit model and reality TV star shared some cute BTS throwback pics from premiere night.

Brooks Nader doesn’t need sequins or designer gowns to deliver supermodel energy.

Case in point: the seven-time SI Swimsuit model shared a behind the scenes throwback from the reality show’s premiere press tour in August, and she looked absolutely radiant in nothing but a plush white bathrobe.

Photographed by Miles Diggs, the snap featured Nader striking a pose outdoors against the New York City skyline. The 28-year-old left the robe loosely tied at the waist, revealing a peek of chest and one perfectly toned leg.

She added oversized black sunglasses for a glamorous touch and wore her blonde locks in voluminous bombshell waves styled by Rikke Gajda. Her full glam—featuring bronzed cheekbones, luminous skin and a glossy nude lip—was courtesy of makeup artist Janice Daoud.

The moment was a precursor to the sparkling magenta keyhole mini dress Nader wore later that night for the official rooftop premiere party. The Dancing With the Stars alum was joined by her three younger sisters—Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane—for the event, which celebrated the launch of their Freeform and Hulu reality series, Love Thy Nader.

A real-life sister act

The unscripted show follows the four Baton Rouge-born sisters as they navigate life, love, career and chaos in New York City. All four are models and creators, and they live together while filming—bringing fans a raw, relatable look at sisterhood in your twenties. The first season includes everything from family drama and healing moments to steamy romances and viral fashion.

“We grew up on top of each other, and I think that’s carried all the way through. No matter how our jobs or lifestyles changed, we’re just as thick as thieves. When I’m not with them, I feel like I’m missing a child or something,” Nader said, reflecting on how special it is to live together again. “We’ve been telling each other we need to really enjoy this because hopefully we’re all going to get married and move in with a husband and have kids and do whatever. So this is a cherished time that we’re loving right now.”

Superstar on every front

In addition to her TV debut, Nader recently landed the coveted cover of Maxim’s September/October issue, solidifying her status as an industry mainstay. She previously appeared on the 2023 SI Swimsuit cover and was named a brand “Legend” in 2024.

And while the press tour, fashion week and filming schedule have been packed, Nader has handled it all with style and grace. “READY… SET… @lovethynader 😜,” she captioned the carousel of throwback pics, a fitting reminder that for this superstar, the spotlight is just warming up.

