Barbiecore Lives on With Brooks Nader’s Bold Cut-Out Mini Dress
Brooks Nader just proved that Barbiecore isn’t going anywhere.
The seven-time SI Swimsuit model and reality TV newcomer stepped out in a sparkling magenta mini dress for the official Love Thy Nader premiere party, and her look was as bold and confident as the show itself.
Barbiecore—the vibrant, hyper-feminine fashion trend inspired by all things pink—dominated runways and red carpets in summer 2023 following the release of Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film. The trend carried into early 2024, bringing with it a wave of cut-outs, sparkles, high-glam silhouettes and unapologetically girly energy.
Nader leaned all the way into this aesthetic, putting her own sultry spin on it with a dazzling halter-neck mini dress in a magenta hue. The plunging neckline and front-and-center keyhole cut-out were fastened with a gold and pink jewel embellishment, perfectly positioned at her chest.
The 28-year-old completed the look with sassy black sunglasses and voluminous honey-blonde bombshell waves styled by Ryan Richman. Her glam, created by makeup artist Janice Daoud, featured dramatic lashes, sculpted cheekbones, a pop of rosy blush and a glossy taupe lip—an effortlessly sultry combination for the summer evening event.
The rooftop cocktail party was held at The London West Hollywood, where Brooks and her sisters Sarah Jane, Grace Ann and Mary Holland gathered with friends, family and media to toast the upcoming premiere.
Love Thy Nader debuts Tuesday, Aug. 26, on Freeform with a two-episode launch—“Not in the Bayou Anymore” and “Threesomes in Joshua Tree”—if that’s any indication of how much of a must-watch this series will be. The full season will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.
The show follows the four Baton Rouge natives as they navigate life, love, career and sisterhood in New York City. All four sisters are models and content creators, and they’ve been living together in Manhattan while building their brands and exploring their twenties in real time. The show promises family drama, personal revelations and more than a few viral fashion moments.
Brooks is no stranger to the spotlight. She first made waves in 2019 when she won SI Swimsuit’s Swim Search open casting call, kicking off a seven-year run with the franchise that includes a 2023 solo cover and a spot in the 2024 Legends spread. This year, she posed for photographer Yu Tsai in Bermuda—and all four sisters showed up to celebrate at the 2025 magazine launch party in May.
This also isn’t her first time on reality TV. Last fall, Brooks competed on Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, where she was partnered with pro Gleb Savchenko. The pair sparked a romance that played out both on and off screen—and it seems the relationship will be a topic of conversation on Love Thy Nader.