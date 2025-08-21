Swimsuit

Barbiecore Lives on With Brooks Nader’s Bold Cut-Out Mini Dress

The SI Swimsuit model and her three younger sisters celebrated the premiere of ‘Love Thy Nader’ in West Hollywood.

Ananya Panchal

Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader / John Nacion/Getty Images

Brooks Nader just proved that Barbiecore isn’t going anywhere.

The seven-time SI Swimsuit model and reality TV newcomer stepped out in a sparkling magenta mini dress for the official Love Thy Nader premiere party, and her look was as bold and confident as the show itself.

Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader / Cristian Lopez/Getty Images

Barbiecore—the vibrant, hyper-feminine fashion trend inspired by all things pink—dominated runways and red carpets in summer 2023 following the release of Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film. The trend carried into early 2024, bringing with it a wave of cut-outs, sparkles, high-glam silhouettes and unapologetically girly energy.

Nader leaned all the way into this aesthetic, putting her own sultry spin on it with a dazzling halter-neck mini dress in a magenta hue. The plunging neckline and front-and-center keyhole cut-out were fastened with a gold and pink jewel embellishment, perfectly positioned at her chest.

Mary Holland, Grace Ann, Brooks and Sarah Jane Nader.
Mary Holland, Grace Ann, Brooks and Sarah Jane Nader. / Cristian Lopez/Getty Images

The 28-year-old completed the look with sassy black sunglasses and voluminous honey-blonde bombshell waves styled by Ryan Richman. Her glam, created by makeup artist Janice Daoud, featured dramatic lashes, sculpted cheekbones, a pop of rosy blush and a glossy taupe lip—an effortlessly sultry combination for the summer evening event.

The rooftop cocktail party was held at The London West Hollywood, where Brooks and her sisters Sarah Jane, Grace Ann and Mary Holland gathered with friends, family and media to toast the upcoming premiere.

Love Thy Nader debuts Tuesday, Aug. 26, on Freeform with a two-episode launch—“Not in the Bayou Anymore” and “Threesomes in Joshua Tree”—if that’s any indication of how much of a must-watch this series will be. The full season will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

The show follows the four Baton Rouge natives as they navigate life, love, career and sisterhood in New York City. All four sisters are models and content creators, and they’ve been living together in Manhattan while building their brands and exploring their twenties in real time. The show promises family drama, personal revelations and more than a few viral fashion moments.

Brooks is no stranger to the spotlight. She first made waves in 2019 when she won SI Swimsuit’s Swim Search open casting call, kicking off a seven-year run with the franchise that includes a 2023 solo cover and a spot in the 2024 Legends spread. This year, she posed for photographer Yu Tsai in Bermuda—and all four sisters showed up to celebrate at the 2025 magazine launch party in May.

Grace Ann Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Brooks Nader and Sarah Jane Nader
Grace Ann Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Brooks Nader and Sarah Jane Nader celebrate the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue. / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

This also isn’t her first time on reality TV. Last fall, Brooks competed on Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, where she was partnered with pro Gleb Savchenko. The pair sparked a romance that played out both on and off screen—and it seems the relationship will be a topic of conversation on Love Thy Nader.

More Brooks Nader:

feed

Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

Home/Fashion