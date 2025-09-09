Brooks Nader Brings Power, Poise and Personality to Anticipated ‘Maxim’ Cover
Brooks Nader is entering her powerhouse era, and it’s a “dream come true.”
The cover
The 28-year-old graced the cover of Maxim’s September/October 2025 issue, a highly coveted moment for any model. She wore a plunging white satin romper from Victoria’s Secret, styled to perfection with one strap draped off the shoulder for that sultry effect. Her glowing bronzed glam, tousled supermodel bun and signature confidence completed the powerful shot, which was photographed in a studio under moody, cinematic lighting.
The cover’s headline read “Brooks Nader Fashion’s Next Icon.” And with good reason.
Behind the scenes
Nader gave fans a behind the scenes look at the shoot earlier this summer on Love Thy Nader, the new Freeform and Hulu reality show she stars in alongside her three younger sisters: Sarah Jane, Mary Holland and Grace Ann. In one episode, she opened up about why the Maxim issue felt like such a big deal—especially as it coincides with the most important month in fashion and New York Fashion Week.
She also mentioned what she considers the trifecta for models building careers in Manhattan: landing a spot in SI Swimsuit, a Maxim cover and working with Victoria’s Secret.
The Maxim shoot was photographed by Gilles Bensimon, styled by Karin Agstam, with glam by makeup artist Angie Mar and hairstylist Erickson Arrunategui.
The Baton Rouge native first made her mark with SI Swimsuit in 2019, when she won the Swim Search open casting call. Since then, she’s appeared in seven consecutive issues, earned a solo cover in 2023, posed as one of the 2024 SI Swimsuit Legends and shot this year’s feature with photographer Ben Watts in Bermuda.
The story
Inside the feature, the Baton Rouge native reflected on her childhood, modeling career and reality series. “For the majority of our childhood, my dad was working for a non-profit and my mom was at home with the babies,” she said. “We didn’t have a lot of money, we really just had each other and had to be self-entertaining. I wouldn’t trade that upbringing for the world.”
Though she grew up in a “conservative” household, Nader recalled sneaking off to read fashion magazines at the grocery store. “I always wanted to express myself, and I wanted to look sexy,” she explained. “I fantasized about living in L.A. or New York, but it seemed worlds away.”
She earned a full scholarship to Tulane University but followed a new path after meeting a modeling scout. The risk paid off. Nader worked odd jobs in New York while building her portfolio and eventually got her break when she auditioned for the SI Swimsuit open casting call.
“They said, ‘No, we don’t think you have the status. We don’t think you fit their mold at all,’” she said of her former agents. Still, she booked a flight, stood in line with 10,000 others and landed a spot in the magazine. “Then five years later, I made it onto the cover,” she added. “I think people really started to take me seriously then. And yes, I did send a signed copy over to my former agents, too.”
From SI Swimsuit to Dancing With the Stars to her own Hulu series, Nader’s path has been anything but traditional. “You can’t wait for other people—it’s all up to you. You have to put in the work, go do it, and see the vision for yourself,” she finished, and she’s teaching her siblings to have the same mentality and work ethic.