Brooks Nader Finally Responds to Gleb Savchenko Engagement Rumors After Spending Thanksgiving Together
SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader took over the spotlight this fall when competing on the latest season of Dancing With the Stars. And while she was sent home early on, the bond she formed with her professional dance partner Gleb Savchenko has proved to be unbreakable. The two sparked romance rumors while co-starring on the popular reality show, and while we still can’t tell if they were a true item or just trolling us with a showmance, their dynamic certainly kept us entertained.
For the DWTS Season 33 finale last week, Nader and Savchenko reunited to perform once more, and clearly, this brought them back together again—not just on our TV screens. As the castmates prepared for the big episode, the former contestants were even caught packing on major PDA in a video shared on TikTok by Emma Slater. Ahead of the finale, the SI Swimsuit 2023 cover girl was seen with a diamond ring on her finger, raising major eyebrows. And to add fuel to the fire of speculation, the pair spent the following days together, including the Thanksgiving holiday.
So what’s the deal with Nader and Savchenko? TMZ caught up with the pair on Tuesday night while they were out together in Beverly Hills, and their responses were a bit cryptic. That said, Nader did set the record straight when it comes to a potential engagement. The diamond ring she was seen rocking, according to the Louisiana native, was actually a “divorce ring.” She explained that she simply “turned a little old ring into a new ring.” Nader split from now-ex-husband Billy Naire earlier this year so that definitely checks out.
Watch the TMZ catchup with Nader and Savchenko here.
When it comes to their relationship, it seems like Savchenko is having more fun than Nader is as far as playing into the rumors. Though the 27-year-old laughed off the pro dancer’s comments, Savchenko was sure to tell the camera that their romance is “of course” “real,” assuring that they’re “not playing games.”
As the pair started to walk away from the reporter, Nader shed more light on her relationship with the 41-year-old, calling him “great,” before saying, “You’ve been there, I’m sure.” Whatever the two are doing, they’re undoubtedly having fun, and in our eyes, they’re likely just taking it day by day and not getting serious. Sometimes, that’s all you need!
While the two celebs seemed to be hot and heavy while on Dancing With the Stars, fans were shocked to hear that Savchenko broke up with Nader over text message. The model even shared what he said while on a TikTok live stream last week, reading: “Picked up my stuff. I’m going to Joshua Tree tomorrow for a few nights. We should have a conversation but I think I'm done. ... I care about you. I think you're an amazing person. You always have a special place in my heart. I love you.”
Despite their split—and multiple juicy TikTok videos posted back and forth—it looks like Nader and Savchenko are in a good place, whatever the label is.