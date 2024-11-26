Brooks Nader Spotted Out With Massive Diamond Ring Ahead of ‘DWTS’ Finale
Dancing With the Stars fans are in for a treat tonight. Besides impeccable ballroom dance routines, unique freestyle numbers, tons of reunions and truly no idea who the Mirrorball Trophy might end up with, viewers can expect an “insane” performance from eliminated pair Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko.
The SI Swimsuit legend, who posed for the cover of the 2023 issue, was a contestant on Season 33 of the reality TV series—and while her time on the show was cut short after she was voted off on Oct. 15, the 27-year-old has stayed in the headlines for her supermodel gigs and her showmance with the Russian choreographer.
On Sunday, the Baton Rouge native was spotted out and about in Los Angeles after DWTS practice with a massive pear-shaped diamond ring on that finger. We’re not fully sure what it means, and with the cryptic answers the pair have given all season long about their relationship, we’re doubtful we will ever get answers.
She and Savchenko, 41, are set to dance together on the final episode this evening, as fellow SI Swimsuit cover model Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten compete against four other couples for the trophy.
Earlier this month, we caught up with Nader and checked in on how she was feeling heading into the big reunion with the man she got matching tattoos with—the modern day situationship, if you will.
“I’m very anxious in a good, first day of school way. There’s a lot of personal differences you’ve got to put to the side and just be professional. It will be something to see, for sure,” she shared. “He confuses me, I confuse him. We’re just trying to get through, but who knows though. Who knows what’s next. We definitely did have a strong connection, so we’ll see how that all plays out when we get back on the dance floor together.”
Savchenko echoed a similar statement in a recent interview with TooFab, noting that while they are no longer together (though recent social media posts would suggest otherwise), he has fond memories of their time on the show together, both on and off camera.
“I really actually do miss her because she's the vibe. She’s a really cool person. And I had the best time. When you asked me if I had the best time on the season, absolutely,” he said in mid-November. “This is one of my best seasons. [Nader] is super talented and we had a lot of fun. Life happens, and I do miss her a lot.”