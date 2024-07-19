WNBA All-Stars Take the Orange Carpet in Sleek Style: Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark, Breanna Stewart and More
Tomorrow, the WNBA All-Star team is set to take on the U.S. Women’s National Team in the annual All-Star Game at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. Ahead of the event, the women’s basketball stars showed up for a weekend full of events in their best “orange” carpet style on the evening of July 18.
Among the star-studded crowd was rookie Caitlin Clark, 2023 draft pick Aliyah Boston and veteran Breanna Stewart. Here are some of our favorite looks from the evening.
Aliyah Boston
Boston came prepared to turn heads—and she did just that in her pair of red leather crocodile pants, matching strapless corset top and off-the-shoulder trench coat. We’re not one to pick favorites, but if we had to, the Indiana Fever forward’s would be up there.
Caitlin Clark
If we could describe Clark’s style in a few words, we would call it minimalistic and chic. Her red carpet outfits over the past few months and years haven’t been dramatic, but they have been stunning (and ultra-flattering) all the same. This sheer fitted mini is the perfect example.
DeWanna Bonner
Elegance was the name of the game for Bonner. She arrived in a gown meant to wow: a high-neck number with red feather detailing and a stunning butterfly print.
Breanna Stewart
Stewart, a one-time SI Swimsuit model, has declared herself the queen of casual suiting, and this outfit is a prime example. The New York Liberty star opted for all glitter everything in her black sequined pants and oversized shirt set.
Jackie Young
Young opted for something dramatic in the form of a sleek black suit. The addition of diamonds on the jacket lapels and her chunky black and white loafers made this look really pop—in all the right ways.
Hailey Van Lith
Suiting was the look of the 2024 orange carpet, and Van Lith’s ensemble was the perfect take on the business chic style. Her heather gray cropped jacket and shorts set was as sleek as it was glamorous.