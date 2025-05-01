Cameron Brink Schools Us on ‘Basketball 101’ Behind the Scenes of Her Stunning SI Swimsuit Shoot
Want to learn how to shoot like the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft? Look no further because Cameron Brink’s got you covered!
In a behind the scenes video from her SI Swimsuit shoot in Boca Raton, Fla., Brink disclosed the foolproof technique that the Los Angeles Sparks center abides by.
“So when you’re shooting, you think of B.E.E.F.—the acronym B.E.E.F.,” Brink stated in the video. “‘B’ is for base, ‘E’ is for eyes, another ‘E’ is for elbow and ‘F’ is for follow-through.”
Brink even added a visual aid, as the 23-year-old jotted down the method on a handheld whiteboard.
“Starting with base: feet are shoulder-width apart, you know, you have your balance about you. Your eyes are aiming towards the rim, your elbows at a 90-degree angle, ready to shoot the ball, and then ‘F’ is for follow-through, you’re following into the basket,” the professional hooper elaborated.
Averaging 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds, Brink began her first season with the Sparks in stride before an ACL injury cut her rookie season short.
Before she joined the professional league, the baller made waves at Stanford University. The NCAA champion (2021) and four-time Pacific 12 Conference champion ranks 10th in school history, both in scoring (1,892) and in points per game (14.0).
In short, if there’s anyone you want to learn from, it’s Brink. Not to mention the WNBA sophomore’s godmother is Sonya Curry. Curry’s son, 10-time NBA All-Star Steph Curry, holds the all-time record in 3-pointers made.
SI Swimsuit shared Brink’s shooting tutorial in anticipation of the athlete’s debut shoot with the magazine. In the first official image—which was released in November—the model sported a breathtaking white bikini from Gorjana in a shoreline snapshot by photographer Ben Horton.
Social media was in awe of the athlete’s first SI Swimsuit feature, and honestly, we’re still matching their energy!
“😍😍😍yessss,” fellow New Balance athlete and Olympic tennis player Coco Gauff exclaimed.
“😮💨😮💨😮💨🔥,” Straight to Cam podcast cohost Sydel Curry-Lee added.
“cammmmmm 🤯,” former Stanford teammate and Unrivaled player Lexie Hull declared.
“🔥🔥🔥,” the Sparks commented to support their girl.
While Brink’s entire photo shoot won’t drop until the 2025 edition debuts later this month, a number of first images from the Florida shoot have already released from athletes including Nelly Korda, Gabby Thomas, Suni Lee, Eileen Gu, Ali Truwit, Caroline Marks, Jordan Chiles, Toni Breidinger and Anna Hall.