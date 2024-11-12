Cameron Brink Flaunts Abs in White Micro Two-Piece for Stunning SI Swimsuit Debut
The 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will no doubt be one of the best yet, as we’ve recently had the pleasure of welcoming an incredible group of athletes to the brand. Photo shoot season kicked off at the start of the month as our team flew to Boca Raton, Fla. where an impressive list of women was photographed by Ben Horton. One of the many accomplished ladies joining the SI Swimsuit fold is Cameron Brink, WNBA player and Stanford alum.
We’re so thrilled to announce today that Brink will be featured in the May magazine, joined by fellow female athletes including but not limited to Nelly Korda, Suni Lee, Gabby Thomas, Eileen Gu, Ali Truwit, Caroline Marks and Jordan Chiles. The 22-year-old is currently playing for the Los Angeles Sparks, and during the offseason she took some time to pose for the SI Swimsuit brand, a career move she totally manifested. After appearing on the cover of SLAM and modeling for the clothing brand SKIMS, Brink named Sports Illustrated Swimsuit as another brand she’d want to work with while on Podcast P With Paul George earlier this year.
And while we aren’t releasing Brink’s full photoshoot for SI Swimsuit just yet, we have shared the first official image—proving the results are absolutely flawless. The New Jersey-born athlete showed that she’s not just a force on the court but also in front of the camera, posing with a smoldering expression and her arms up behind her head. Her toned abs were on full display as she stood in the water, wearing a flattering white two-piece from Chateau Des Saints. Her hair was styled in loose beach waves and she wore simple yet stunning jewelry from Gorjana.
Brink’s unique spin on the classic white bikini featured a triangle halter top with a gold accent and string bottoms with a daring cut-out and a second gold accent. The color looked great with her tanned skin in the Floridian sun.
It’s no surprise that when the SI Swimsuit brand shared the photo above to Instagram, our comments section quickly filled up with glowing reactions.
“wowowow angel face,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton commented.
“beyond obsessed w u @cameronbrink22,” track and field Olympian Anna Hall wrote.
“😍😍😍yessss,” Olympic tennis player Coco Gauff added.
Brink herself joined in on the comments, writing, “Dream come true 🤍.”
While a guest on Podcast P With Paul George in May, Brink shared why modeling and showing off her body as an athlete can be so powerful. “I think, just as a female athlete, the [ESPN] Body Issue is always just dope. Just to see how your body as an athlete, purely as an athlete, to appreciate [that] our bodies are our machines. It’s how we make our money,” she explained. “So I think that’s always a really cool concept. Or, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. I’ve always loved that. So I think it’s super empowering.”