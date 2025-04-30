Swimsuit

Basketball 101 With Cameron Brink

Cameron Brink makes her SI Swimsuit debut in the 2025 issue, out this May. The Los Angeles Sparks player, who was the No. 2 overall pick at the 2024 WNBA draft, traveled to Boca Raton, Fla. last fall to be photographed by Ben Horton for the upcoming magazine. After suffering a season-ending injury last June, the 23-year-old Stanford alum is on the road to recovery as fans speculate whether she’ll be cleared to play in the 2025 season.

In December 2024, Brink signed a deal with the Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 women’s basketball league founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. She will play on the Lunar Owls in 2026.

While on set with SI Swimsuit, Brink gave us some tips on how to shoot a basketball.

Cameron Brink: Hey SI Swimsuit, this is Basketball 101 with Cam Brink.

So when you’re shooting, you think of B.E.E.F.—the acronym B.E.E.F. “B” is for base, “E” is for eyes, another “E” is for elbow and “F” is for follow-through.

Starting with base: Feet are shoulder-width apart, you know, you have your balance about you. Your eyes are aiming towards the rim, your elbows at a 90-degree angle, ready to shoot the ball, and then F is for follow-throughs, you’re following into the basket.

You’re doing the same thing every time you shoot, that makes making shots a lot easier.

I did a really bad job of explaining this, but sorry guys, that was Basketball 101.

