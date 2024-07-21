Cameron Brink Poses With League Legend Lisa Leslie, Carries on Her Legacy
Cameron Brink is bringing fresh perspective to the Los Angeles Sparks. Like the other 2024 rookies, the young Stanford alumna entered the WNBA Draft in April with every intention of making a difference in the league. Despite her season-ending ACL injury, she has been doing just that through both her play and her positive demeanor.
For guidance, the star has a lot of faces to look up to in Los Angeles. Between current players and retired legends, leaders in the Sparks organization abound. Among them is Lisa Leslie, a California native who played her whole career (from 1997 to 2009) with the Sparks.
During her tenure, she saw a lot of success on the court. She received eight WNBA All-Star selections, won two WNBA championships, won four Olympic gold medals and took home two FIBA World Championships trophies. In 2002, the 52-year-old made history as the first WNBA player to dunk during a game. For that and more, Leslie was inducted into both the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.
Now, she serves as a coach and mentor to young players, including of course, one of the Sparks’s newest rookies, Brink. The L.A. Sparks team took to Instagram to share a picture of the two posing side-by-side at the team’s home matchup against the Seattle Storm on July 16. “The legacy continues. 💛💜,” they wrote in the caption.
Brink’s season may be over, but we have no doubt she will continue making an impact on the court in due time—just as Leslie did.