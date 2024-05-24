WNBA Athlete Cameron Brink Says She’s Interested in an SI Swimsuit Feature
It’s no secret that the 2024 WNBA Draft class is getting a lot of media attention. If you ask the No. 2 overall pick Cameron Brink, she would give due credit to all the fantastic players who have come before her.
The greater media attention is no doubt a great phenomenon, but Brink has made it known that she owes much of the attention to the the league vets. They are the reason she is in the position to be recognized—literally and figuratively.
She said as much on the most recent episode of Podcast P with Paul George. “I hope the vets know, [there’s] so much respect from my end,” she stated. “It’s because of them that we’re here now.”
But now that she is in her current position—preceded and inspired by the vets—Brink is taking full advantage. She recently posed on the cover of SLAM, a longtime American basketball magazine. And her aspirations don’t stop there.
When asked by Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George which other publications she might want to grace the cover of, the 22-year-old’s answer was assured. Among the couple of publications she named was Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. “I’ve always loved [it],” she said in response. “I think it’s super empowering.”
Just like WNBA vets have paved the way on the court, they have done the same on the pages of SI Swimsuit. In 2022, WNBA players Nneka Ogwumike, Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird, Te’a Cooper and DiDi Richards traveled to St. Thomas for their SI Swimsuit debuts. Much as she is in the gym, Brink hopes to one day follow in their footsteps.