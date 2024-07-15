Lindsey Vonn Poses Courtside With WNBA Rookie Cameron Brink After L.A. Sparks Game
Lindsey Vonn has a penchant for surrounding herself with powerful female athletes. So, it comes as no surprise that the former professional alpine skier could be found posing courtside with WNBA rookie Cameron Brink after the Los Angeles Sparks game on July 9.
The 39-year-old has become a regular at league games this season, sitting on the sidelines at various arenas around the country to cheer on fellow female athletes. And, without fail, the well-dressed Vonn always manages to pose for a postgame photo with one of the league’s young stars. When she attended a New York Liberty game last month, it was 2020 draft pick Sabrina Ionescu. At the Sparks matchup with the Minnesota Lynx, it was Brink.
Dressed in a tan set—a chic short-sleeve shirt and low-waisted pants—Vonn smiled next to the 22-year-old basketball standout. Brink was out of uniform and (as per usual) turning heads in a white mini skirt and black leather jacket. The Sparks forward tore her ACL just two months into the 2024 season, effectively putting an end to her rookie campaign—and putting her Olympic debut on hold.
But the young athlete isn’t letting the injury stand in the way of her basketball aspirations. The day after she injured herself, she took to Instagram to express her love for basketball and her determination to get back to it.
Standing alongside Vonn, Brink looked in good spirits. Though her rookie season is over, there’s no doubt she has a bright basketball future ahead.