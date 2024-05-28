Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski Both Loved This Unique Photo From Her Latest SI Swim Feature
Camille Kostek may “still feel like a rookie,” as she expressed on the SI Swimsuit red carpet at the New York City launch party earlier this month, but she’s far from it. This year marks her seventh with the brand, and it was an appropriately major one for the 32-year-old.
Not only did she pose for the 60th anniversary photo shoot with fellow brand legends, cementing her status as a franchise icon, but she also traveled to Porto and the North, Portugal, for another swimwear feature. Despite having graced the pages of the annual issue for so many years in a row, her trip to Europe still managed to bring some new and unique experiences for the model.
For one, Kostek had never posed for SI Swimsuit anywhere other than a beachfront location. Her photo shoot in the European country featured rainy conditions and made for an experience unlike any of her others.
There was one photo, in particular, that both Kostek and her longtime boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, really loved from the spread. The model was dressed in her favorite swimsuit from the photo shoot, a blue one-piece from Norma Kamali, while she made the most of the poor weather.
“We [were] losing locations because of the rain, really crossing our fingers, hoping the sunshine would come out,” Kostek explained. “We ended up getting a shot at nighttime—high flash, by the pool, in the rain. It made for an awesome moment.”
It struck them both because “it [was] different from anything I’ve ever done,” Kostek said of the resulting series of images.