Camille Kostek Has Something to Say About Dealing With Internet Trolls

The SI Swimsuit model opens up about how she has learned to tune out the haters.

Camille Kostek attends the 2022 MTV VMAs. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek is all too familiar with rude social media commenters. During Miami Swim Week this summer, the 30-year-old was asked how she tackles internet trolls and online haters, and Kostek had some wisdom that she’s picked up over the years to share.

“I could give a speech about this,” she started. “But in small, just know that your inner circle, your people and you yourself know who you are at the core.”

Kostek entered the SI Swimsuit stratosphere in the 2018 Swim Search (she was named co-winner). The following year, she landed the SI Swim cover. The 2022 issue marked her fifth straight appearance in the magazine.

You can view the 2022 photo shoot for Camille Kostek here.

“Brush that stuff off, block them if you need to,” she continued. “Only you know you, baby.”

Like many women, at times Kostek has been a victim to self-doubt and body image issues. She explained on the The Viall Files podcast that she “will never be that tall Amazon woman,” but she now knows that she is someone even better.

“How you feel on the inside is what you start to attract on the outside in all aspects of life,” she said. “Self-love is a journey for a reason because it never stops.”

In Miami this summer, Kostek also opened up about the first time she ever received major hate. She was on vacation with her boyfriend, NFL star Rob Gronkowski, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and shared a photo in a yellow bikini. While the nasty comments that rolled in following her Instagram post really affected Kostek, she said she learned a lot from that incident in 2018. She didn’t delete the photo or allow haters to dictate what she posted in the future, and she’s proud of herself for handling it that way.

“These people don’t know you—those internet trolls,” Kostek added. “No one who loves you will ever say anything rude about you. Amen.”