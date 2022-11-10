Skip to main content

Camille Kostek Talks About Her Viral Neon Bikini Moment

Internet trolls sent the model rude comments about her body.
Camille Kostek.

When asked which of her social media posts garnered the most attention, SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek recalled a snap from her 2018 vacation in Cabo. She wore a neon yellow Frankies Bikinis two-piece featuring bottoms with thin straps slung high up over her hips and a top with a cutout.

“It was a lot of like underboob,” she explained in a video from Miami Swim Week earlier this year. “It was a lot of like hips out. And it was a very viral moment.”

While several of the comments on the post were heart eye emojis and people telling Kostek how great she looked, a handful of rude people chimed in as well.

“That was really hard for me because there was a lot of people body shaming,” Kostek continued. “That was like the first time I really got a dose of like internet trolls, but it taught me a lot.”

Since she was away with boyfriend Rob Gronkowski at the time, Kostek didn’t clap back immediately. She waited a week and then expressed her feeling on her IG story. Kostek exposed screenshots of haters and their disgusting remarks. She also shared a candid video of her crying, taken shortly after the comments began rolling in.

“I was having a weak moment and allowed some of the comments to get to me that night. I was very emotional,” she explained. “I would never and have never picked up the phone and filmed myself crying, but I’m very happy that I have it because I’m able to look back on it and reflect and see how upset I was that these comments rattled me to the point that I was so hysterical. But I’m also able to look at that and see myself in so much pain, and realize that that was just a small moment in time and by people that I don’t give a f--- about.”

Kostek said that the cry was much-needed and moments like that remind her what’s important in life.

“It’s allowed me to now figure out how to help others dealing with it because life goes on,” Kostek added about haters. “Those people just need a little bit more love in their life.”

