Camille Kostek Reflects on Reuniting With Patriots Cheerleader ‘Sisterhood’ for Alumni Game
While Camille Kostek retired from the New England Patriots cheerleading squad in 2015, the SI Swimsuit legend had an incredibly fun and unique opportunity this past weekend: she took the field at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, once again to cheer for the home team alongside fellow alumni cheerleaders as the Patriots faced the Seattle Seahawks.
The 32-year-old Connecticut native took to Instagram earlier today to reflect on how much the moment meant to her, and what it was like to step back into the role after nearly a decade away. Her last performance as a Patriots cheerleader was during Super Bowl XLIX, when the Patriots defeated the Seahawks 28-24.
“I’ve often imagined through the years while watching the Patriots play from the stands and watching the cheerleaders as a proud alumni, what it would be like to get that game day rush walking onto the field to perform one more time,” Kostek wrote in her Sept. 19 caption.
The 2019 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star got to relive that former life again, starting with a six-hour practice on Saturday followed by an early call-time for game day on Sunday.
“Commemorating 10 years since winning Super Bowl XLIX against the Seahawks, we got together to rehearse our Super Bowl and pregame performance to dance together on our home turf,” she added. “I laughed, reminisced and cried all weekend as all of the emotions flooded my mind and body dancing with this team of women again.”
Kostek gave a special shout-out to the team’s longtime cheerleading director, Tracy Sormanti, who died in 2020, and Alexandria Walker, who currently holds the prestigious role.
“A piece of my heart will forever live on the sidelines of that field,” she concluded. “Forever love my sisterhood that is the @patriotscheerleaders 🏈♥️.”