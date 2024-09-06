SI Swimsuit’s Camille Kostek, Berkleigh Wright Reveal Juicy Detail About Being NFL Cheerleaders
Football season is back and we’ve got some cheerleaders spilling the tea. While it’s been nearly a decade since Camille Kostek retired from being a New England Patriots cheerleader and Berkleigh Wright just wrapped up her time with the Denver Broncos last season, the two former NFL dancers can agree on one juicy detail in particular.
“Something you might not know [is] when there are game days, the cheerleaders get there sooner than the football players,” Kostek, a seven-time brand star and legend, shared during launch week festivities in Florida earlier this summer.
Wright, a 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, enthusiastically agreed. “By hours,” she stated.
“Let‘s say there’s a 1 p.m. kickoff, Eastern time. I’m showing up to the facility at probably 7, 7:30 in the morning,” Kostek, who starred on the cover of the 2019 SI Swimsuit Issue, continued. “We’ll have a full-blown practice, then we will do our own hair and makeup.”
NFL cheerleaders have been garnering more attention and awareness to their jobs following the release of Netflix’s America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders documentary in June. The seven-episode series documented tryouts, cuts, training camp and practices all the way through the 2023-24 season. The show displayed all the ins and outs of what it takes to make it on the team and remain on the squad.
One thing’s for sure: it’s no easy feat. Almost all of the women need to have a second job in addition to the full-time job that is being an NFL cheerleader. While the gig is fun, empowering and exciting, it also has the demands of a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. career without the pay of a stable job. Wright, 30, who shared that game days are a little easier these days as the Broncos have a glam team to help them get ready, also has a full-time job as an account manager at tech company Oracle.
