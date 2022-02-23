Skip to main content
Camille Kostek on Being a 4 Oceans Ambassador
Camille Kostek on Being a 4 Oceans Ambassador

Camille Kostek Returns for Fifth Year With SI Swimsuit

The model, host and actress continues to impress.

Camille Kostek has had quite an exciting year since she last was in our midst. The SI Swimsuit cover model has expanded her namesake collection with Dune Jewelry, is continuing her on-field hosting duties on TNT’s Wipeout and starred in Free Guy with Ryan Reynolds. She also has grown her swimwear line with Swimsuits for All, an inclusive swimwear brand touting sizes from 4-40.

Now comes news that Kostek will make her fifth consecutive appearance in the Swimsuit Issue this spring. Having initially been introduced through the franchise’s Swim Search platform – she was a co-winner in 2018 – the model mogul provides an inspiring voice for women to go after their dreams, embrace what makes them unique, and never stop dancing along the way. #NeverNotDancing

Read More

Here are some of Kostek’s highlights from the past year.

More Camille Kostek:

Camille Kostek SI Swimsuit 2022 Reveal
SwimNews

Camille Kostek Returns for Fifth Year With SI Swimsuit

By Mara Milam
Calpaktravel luggage
Stories From Across the Globe

The Best Carry-On Suitcases for Every Type of Traveler

By Noelle Ike
kamie craword polaroids
Fitness & Movement

Kamie Crawford Preps for Her First SI Swimsuit Shoot

By Jordi Lippe-McGraw
x162521_tk2_00307-rawfinal1920_0jpg
SwimNews

Equal Payment Agreement Reached Between U.S. Soccer and Women’s National Team

By Mara Milam
GettyImages-1193058973
Sexuality & Sexual Health

Have Horrible PMS? It Could Be PMDD

By Jordi Lippe-McGraw
_57I6173
SwimSearch

Inspiring Pledges From the TSN Event

By Mara Milam
leyna bloom
Purpose & Activism

Leyna Bloom Emphasizes the Crucial Role of Representation

By Jordi Lippe-McGraw
cindy kimberly mental health
Mental Health & Wellness

2022 Rookie Cindy Kimberly Gets Honest About Mental Health Struggles

By Jordi Lippe-McGraw
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy