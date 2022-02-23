Camille Kostek Returns for Fifth Year With SI Swimsuit

Camille Kostek has had quite an exciting year since she last was in our midst. The SI Swimsuit cover model has expanded her namesake collection with Dune Jewelry, is continuing her on-field hosting duties on TNT’s Wipeout and starred in Free Guy with Ryan Reynolds. She also has grown her swimwear line with Swimsuits for All, an inclusive swimwear brand touting sizes from 4-40.

Now comes news that Kostek will make her fifth consecutive appearance in the Swimsuit Issue this spring. Having initially been introduced through the franchise’s Swim Search platform – she was a co-winner in 2018 – the model mogul provides an inspiring voice for women to go after their dreams, embrace what makes them unique, and never stop dancing along the way. #NeverNotDancing

Here are some of Kostek’s highlights from the past year.

