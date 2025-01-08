Camille Kostek Was a Sultry Dream in Jaw-Dropping Halter-Neck Swimsuits in Belize
Making a major case that halter-neck swimsuits will never go out of style, model and TV host Camille Kostek posed in Belize for Yu Tsai’s lens back in 2018 for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut, and we simply can’t stop thinking about it. The Connecticut native, who the magazine discovered through the inaugural Swim Search, which she co-won that year, has posed for the brand every year since. As much, Kostek is a total staple around here and we often look back at her earlier photo shoots to reminisce and pull inspo for our own swimwear drawers.
Case in point: the halter-neck swimsuits that Kostek, who is in a long-term relationship with former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski, rocked on the gorgeous beaches of Belize. It’s kind of unbelievable how perfectly stunning the shots came out for her first-ever shoot with the brand, which the former New England Patriots cheerleader considers when she landed her “dream job.”
As we walk down memory lane to remember Kostek’s debut with SI Swimsuit, we must call out these fantastic halter-neck pieces—one being a gorgeous blue two-piece with thick straps on top and thin strings on bottom from FELLA, and the other a flattering cut-out one-piece featuring a gathered halter-neck with thin strings in a light shade of maroon from INDAH CLOTHING. We know Kostek looks great in anything she wears, but these images below are seriously inspiring us to always keep at least one halter swimsuit in our closets from now on.
The year following her unforgettable debut, Kostek traveled to the beautiful Kangaroo Island in Australia, where she was photographed by Josie Clough and scored the cover of the magazine. Each shoot has been so special, especially in 2024, when Kostek was featured as an SI Swimsuit legend for the 60th anniversary shoot, getting to pose alongside 26 other brand icons in Hollywood, Fla. When reflecting on her journey with the brand, the 32-year-old, who celebrates her birthday next month, called becoming a brand legend the highlight of her 2024.
“I didn’t even consider that that would be an opportunity that would present itself this year,” Kostek said at an SI Swimsuit event in November. “What made me want to be part of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was watching the TV special for the 50th anniversary 10 years ago and seeing all of the legends and hearing all their stories and watching the interviews back. I just...it’s just still kind of crazy to be here tonight celebrating the 60th anniversary and being a part of this iconic legends class, it’s still setting in, but that was hands down the best part of this year.”