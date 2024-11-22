Camille Kostek’s SI Swim Legends Shoot Was an ‘Iconic’ Full-Circle Moment, Highlight of Her Year
Camille Kostek is constantly gushing about her love for the SI Swimsuit brand and team, and we’re just as appreciative of the model. The Swim Search alumnus, who made her debut in Belize in 2018, was the first open casting call star to land on the front of an issue when she became a cover model after her photo shoot with Josie Clough in 2019. The Connecticut native has now posed for the brand seven years in a row and we’ll never not be amazed by her modeling skills and charismatic, radiant energy on set.
This year, the TV host double-dipped for a breathtaking colorful, vintage-inspired photo shoot in Porto and the North, Portugal with visual artist Ben Watts. She was also invited to be part of an iconic 60th anniversary “Legends” photo shoot alongside 26 fellow franchise stalwarts in Hollywood, Fla. with photographer Yu Tsai.
“A momentous year for us all. 💫,” the brand wrote on Instagram accompanying a video of Kostek.
We caught up with the 32-year-old while at an event at the Dante Beverly Hills and asked her what her highlight of 2024 has been...and we had a feeling we already knew her answer.
“Finding out that I was being inducted into the Legends class, no brainer,” she shared immediately. “I didn’t even consider that that would be an opportunity that would present itself this year. What made me want to be part of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was watching the TV special for the 50th anniversary 10 years ago and seeing all of the legends and hearing all their stories and watching the interviews back. I just...it’s just still kind of crazy to be here tonight celebrating the 60th anniversary and being a part of this iconic legends class, it’s still setting in, but that was hands down the best part of this year.”
The swimwear and jewelry designer has previously spoken about how her 2019 cover feature really put her “on the map” and jump-started her modeling career. Kostek, who is dating former NFL star Rob Gronkowski, is forever thankful for SI Swimsuit and often praises editor in chief MJ Day for creating a “sisterhood” of “extraordinary, passionate, caring, nurturing” women. For Kostek, being part of one of three 60th anniversary group covers alongside models she has always looked up to and been inspired by was almost like being “inducted into the SI Swimsuit Hall of Fame.”