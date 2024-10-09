Camille Kostek Turns Up the Heat, Brings Feminine Energy in Black Lace Catsuit
Camille Kostek is looking radiant as ever in a new Instagram post. The model served major angelic vibes with her signature rosy, glowy glam and loosely curled long blonde locks, completely juxtaposed by her sultry outfit. The SI Swimsuit stalwart, who landed on the cover of the 2019 issue and cemented her status as a brand legend earlier this year, donned a black lace catsuit ($180) from Tropic of C, which perfectly hugged her hourglass figure, paired with a sleek black bra and underwear beneath. She flaunted her curves and natural beauty and gracefully shifted from pose to pose as she stood in front of a window with gorgeous golden hour lighting shining through.
The 32-year-old tapped makeup artist Daniela Gozlan for the occasion, who opted for the most beautiful, luminous base, feathered brows, peachy sun-kissed blush, extra freckles and a glossy pink lip. Kostek’s ice blue eyes shined with just a dash of dark brown eyeliner and minimal wispy mascara.
“divine feminine energy 🪄,” Kostek, who starred alongside Ryan Reynolds in the 2021 action-comedy film Free Guy, captioned the Oct. 4 video. The Connecticut native set the reel to the sound of “Lovefool” by The Cardigans. She was filmed by New York City-based photographer Tatiana Berting.
“Always giving icon status effortlessly,” Jessica Payne commented.
“HOT,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Tanaye White added.
“Angel energy💫✨,” MJ Snyder wrote.
“Slay,” the Sleepy Tie brand, for which Kostek is an ambassador, chimed.
In addition to modeling, the former New England Patriots cheerleader is a content creator, TV host and swimwear and jewelry designer. Kostek uses her platform to encourage other women to chase their dreams, never give up and love themselves though all the highs and lows that life brings. She’s also constantly advocating for mental health awareness and body positivity and diversity in the industry.
“The journey of self-love is called a journey for a reason—it’s never-ending. You can have days where you’re falling in love with yourself and days where you’re literally having a battle within yourself. It is hard enough to deal with that, let alone the opinions of others, especially when other women aren’t kind,” she stated. “Treat others the way you would want to be treated and let’s keep spreading kindness; there are never enough compliments to give to one another. Whether you know them or not, hype other women up. No one needs to be torn down.”